UC student Abbey Holiday sings to boost spirit

Cincinnati, Ohio—Most families are stuck at home looking for things to do as the coronavirus dominate the topic of discussion and affect everyday life.

That’s why Senior Abbey Holidays at the University of Cincinnati took up everything I felt about COVID-19, then wrote songs and posted them to Facebook. Shared over 700 times.

Wrote and played “Covid-19: a song” about the experience of being at home with the family during the coronavirus pandemic

This video has over 700 shares on Facebook and 30,000 views

She says she wants the song to bring a smile to those who see it

She said writing the song was easy because the topic is at the forefront of almost all discussions.

“I love music and write music,” she said. “I was, this seems like a good opportunity. I think many songwriters were thinking the same thing. How can I make this positive?”

She said the song took only one day to write with the help of her family.

And because they’ve been posted, they’ve seen more than 30,000 views, and people share how much they like the song.

“It turned out to be much bigger than expected,” Abbey said. “It seems so many people are involved with it, it’s really cool. I didn’t expect this kind of reaction.”

One of the reasons people are related to it is not only how this song shares what we all experience, but also how the holiday family experiences it together.

The Holidays appear in a significant number of continuously filmed music videos shot by brother Luke.

“We want to do it in one shot, and respond to Abbey’s lyrics, which we see in the background and what we see in the background, the central being who led the audience through the home and our experience I did, “said Luke Holiday of Abbey. Disciple of the University of Cincinnati.

Luke said that it took only two takes to shoot the video. Near the end of the song, Michael, father of UC Student Health’s doctor, joins the drums and eventually his mother joins tambourine.

Abbey said his goal was to get the whole family involved in video production.

“Even a small way, playing chord names in the background, it was really fun just to bring everyone in,” she said. “Of course, in the last scene, that’s when we all come out.”

Ultimately, the videos are fun and happy, but Abby did not want to reveal the situation. This is very important in human history. And they want people to receive a comprehensive message of the song.

“I’m at home,” she said. “Safe, with your family and make the most of it, and don’t take this time for granted.”

Here is the complete video:

. [TagsToTranslate] Ohio