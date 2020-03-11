UCC bounce back in model to take Division 4 title

UCC ‘D’ 7 BRAY INSTITUTE OF FE

A 7 goals haul without having reply gave UCC ‘D’ side the honours versus Bray Institute of More Training in a just one-sided Faculties and Universities Division 4 remaining at Athlone Town Stadium.

UCC rejoice their gain in the Rustler’s CUFL Men’s Division 4 closing at Athlone Town Stadium. Picture: Eamon Scott

The Cork facet overwhelmed previous Sunday on penalties in the Irish Universities Crowley Cup closing by Maynooth University bounced back in style from that set back to history their biggest victory of the year.

Bray seemed nicely up for the job of buying up a league title them selves in the early period of the recreation and Patrick Walker tested goalkeeper Daniel Murphy with a well-struck free of charge-kick.

Nevertheless, when UCC hit the entrance on the 50 percent-hour with the opening goal they grew in stature and right after a next arrived by half-time, they were nicely in command.

The next fifty percent made a more 5 aims for the Cork boys having said that the Bray result in endured with the dismissal of skipper and central defender Craig Adamson at the halfway place soon after acquiring his 2nd yellow.

Dylan Bradley opened the UCC account on 30 minutes with a tremendous strike from 25 yards that gave Bray ‘keeper Ryan McGuirk minor chance of keeping out next very good perform by Sean O’Callaghan to earn possession and set up the prospect.

Lughaidh Wiseman improved the UCC direct on the stroke of 50 percent time with a scientific end after equally Bradley and Conor Kelly experienced unsuccessful to get a touch on Jimmy Goldsmith’s cross.

A next Bradley target a thumping header from Scott Philpott’s no cost six minutes into the second fifty percent stretched the UCC edge.

Soon immediately after Alex O’Connor concluded off a intelligent quick corner plan involving Philpott by tucking residence the fourth.

By this phase, Bray experienced misplaced Adamson and extra misfortune was to speedily appear when Tom Mason conquer McGuire with a prolonged-vary work.

UCC captain Jimmy Goldsmith additional a sixth minutes afterwards and substitute Suddy Nair manufactured it 7- to wrap up a complete acquire with 15 minutes remaining.

Later a few of good saves by McGuirk retained the UCC complete at 7 but they on the working day they had been no match for a rampant UCC aspect.

Person of the Match: Dylan Bradley (UCC).

UCC ‘D’: Liam Cotter Daniel Murphy, Alex O’Connor, Sean Varian, Scott Philpott Tom Mason, Conor Kelly Lughaidh Wiseman, Dylan Bradley, Jimmy Goldsmith Patrick O’Callaghan.

Subs: Zeno Eusepi Harris (for Murphy h-t), Keith White (for Mason 60), Suddy Nair (for Kelly 63), Sam Powell (for O’Callaghan 63), Cillian Desmond (Philpott 77).

Not used: Vjeko Vondra, Mason Ferris, Stephen Galvin.

BRAY INSTITUTE OF FE: Ryan McGuirk Gavin Goodwin, Craig Adamson Jordan Conroy, Shane Mangan, Stewart Nolan Antonio Morau, Mark Mullen, Callum McNulty, Patrick Walker Shane Lincoln.

Subs: Emmet McKenna (for Morau 62), Sean McAteer (for Nolan 67), Evan Butler (for Conroy 76), Ryan Khalaf (for Walker 76), Dale Kelly (Lincoln (for 76).

Referee: Ultan Beaumont Assistants: Des McEnery, Willie Stokes.