UCF-Provost put on paid administrative leave

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) – Provost at the University of Central Florida has been given paid administrative leave.

Interim President Thad Seymour Jr. published the decision on Friday at the university’s website.

Seymour said that Provost Elizabeth Dooley has agreed to temporarily resign after concerns have been raised.

The school communications office did not respond to our request for more details on these concerns.

The Vice Provost for Faculty Excellence takes on the role of Acting Provost.

Seymour ended the announcement with the following statement:

“Transition times are always stressful, and I know that the past year was particularly difficult for our university. Nevertheless, you continued to serve our students and the community with distinction and commitment to our values. You have a duty to move us forward and build a better future for all of us. “

The past year has been a hurricane for the university. President Dale Whittaker resigned last February after reports that $ 38 million failed to build Trevor Colbourn Hall.

At the end of October, UCF administrator Briant Coleman was released.

Employees said Coleman shouted and intimidated her in his role as vice vice president of strategic initiatives and communications.

Coleman was accused of using terror tactics to instill fear of his subordinates.

