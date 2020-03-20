UCF student tests positive for coronavirus, more being tested, officials say

TAMPA (WFLA/WESH) – A University of Central Florida student has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials confirmed Thursday.

The student is currently recovering away from the university.

Officials said the risk of anyone who came in contact with him developing symptoms is low. The university said it is decontaminating the residence hall where he lived and classrooms he visited out of an abundance of caution.

Additionally, a military contractor who works at the Partnership IV Building in the Central Florida Research Park near the main campus has also tested positive for COVID-19. Several of his colleagues have also submitted tests.

The university has asked employees at the UCF Institute for Simulation and Training to monitor their health.

The Partnership IV Building will be closed for two weeks for decontamination.

Officials said other students at the university who have shown coronavirus symptoms are being tested and are self-quarantining.

“While we believe their risk is low, this is a wake-up call that COVID-19 is at UCF and all of us must be vigilant,” Associate Vice President of UCF Student Health Services Dr. Michael Deichen said. “This news hits close to home for UCF. But we must understand that as testing becomes more widely available across Central Florida, the number of positive cases will grow.”

