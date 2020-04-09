Uday Kotak to get premium 1 ReY for FY20-21

An official statement from the bank said that the private lending team of the Kotak Mahindra Bank had decided to cut financial salaries by 15 percent.

PTI Mumbai

latest update: April 9, 2020, 9:23 PM IST

Billionaire banker Oida Kotak has decided to save only Re 1 for the 2020-21 fiscal year amid the COVID-19 epidemic, which is likely to have far-reaching economic consequences.

India’s current economic growth is set to fall by only 1.5 percent for the newly launched FY21, and experts believe this will have a direct impact on the banking sector. Oi Kotak reportedly earned 27 lari in the FY19 fiscal year.

Oya Kotak and the bank have already donated $ 60 to the center and the Maharashtra government, where the bank is headquartered.

“We are fighting to protect life and livelihoods. The recovery of the economy depends on a healthy and strong financial sector. The bank is committed to working with the government, private companies, civil society and individuals in this country,” he said. “It’s a difficult time ahead,” the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

