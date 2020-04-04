Uddhav Thackeray talks about communal virus and then issues warning on Covid-19 messages – Indian News

As the number of coronavirus cases increased by more than 500 in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday warned people about “wrong messages” about Covid-19 on social media platforms.

The chief minister warned of stern action against those spreading communally shared messages in the midst of reports that several such videos were making the rounds on WhatsApp, Tiktok and Twitter.

“Like the Covid-19 virus, so is one communal virus. I warn those who spread the wrong messages to citizens and send such videos even for fun. This Covid-19 virus does not see religion, ”Uddhav Thackeray told Facebook Live.

Maharashtra’s chief minister also said the decision on whether to extend the prison in the state for 21 days would depend on its people and how they would follow government guidelines on stopping the spread of coronaviruses.

Maharashtra is the hardest hit state in the country and reported 47 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. With fresh cases of Covid-19, the number of coronavirus patients in the country has increased to 537.

Mumbai has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in the western state, who saw their first case on March 9 and recorded at least 20 deaths.

“This is a vicious game, a game of self-control. We will have to follow self-discipline and stay at home,” the chief minister said.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the Tablighi Jamaat Congregation in Delhi, Nizamuddin, which became a hotspot country after thousands of members of the Islamic missionary group were found infected.

More than 20 states are trying to refrain from expanding by finding, testing and isolating those who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event.

Uddhav Thackeray claimed that Maharashtra had succeeded in mitigating the effect of the coronavirus outbreak at Tablighi Jamaat headquarters.

“We did not allow what happened in Delhi in Maharashtra. It (the Tablighi Jamaat event) was allowed earlier but later looking at the situation we refused permission. Authorities have now found all those who went to the Delhi event from our state. “said Uddhav Thackeray.

He said that all who visited Delhi for Tablighi-Jamaat congress were contacted and placed in isolation facilities.

“Even if there are several people left and it is not possible to contact them, find yourself, sign up and get tested,” Chief Shiva Sena urged.

The jump in infections across India to nearly 3,000 followed hundreds of patients attending the Tablighi Jams in violation of several restrictions.

The Union Ministry of Health has announced that at least 647 people among the thousands who gathered at the Jamaica headquarters, Nizamuddin Markaz, have tested positive in 14 countries in the last two days.

