Uefa denies Aug 3 deadline to comprehensive Champions League | Athletics

In this file photo taken February 28, 2020 demonstrates the Uefa logo at the organisation’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. — AFP pic

LONDON, April 5 — Uefa has denied there is an Aug. 3 deadline to full this season’s Champions League soon after a report by German broadcaster ZDF quoted the body’s President Aleksander Ceferin as saying the levels of competition had to be completed by that date.

“It has been described that Uefa President, Aleksander Ceferin instructed ZDF in Germany that the Uefa Champions League have to end by 3 August. This is not real,” said a statement from European soccer’s governing human body.

“The President was incredibly distinct not to set correct dates for the close of the year.”

Soccer leagues across Europe and over and above have been suspended mainly because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Champions League has stalled with the spherical of 16 nevertheless to be done.

“Uefa is now analysing all options to finish domestic and European seasons with the European Club Affiliation and the European Leagues in the performing team set up on 17 March,” the Uefa statement said. “The main priority of all the members of the doing work team is to protect public wellbeing.

“Following on from that, it is to find calendar solutions to entire all competitions. Solutions are currently being researched to participate in matches in July and in August if wanted, relying on restart dates and the authorization of countrywide authorities.” — Reuters