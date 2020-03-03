uefa-nations-league-attract:-england-drawn-from-belgium-in-environment-cup-rematch-as-gareth-southgate’s-adult-males-learn-their-fate

England have been drawn in a group with Belgium in the 2nd version of the UEFA Nations League.

The 3 Lions faced Roberto Martinez’s Belgium side 2 times at the 2018 Entire world Cup, after at the conclude of the team phase and once more in the 3rd-put enjoy-off, dropping on each situations.

AFP or licensors Southgate’s facet have a difficult group in the 2020 Nations League

Joining England and Belgium in Group A2 is Denmark and Iceland. Southgate’s side will meet up with the Danes in a pleasant later on this month, coronavirus-allowing, even though they famously missing to Iceland in Nice at Euro 2016.

Elsewhere, Wales and the Republic of Ireland will satisfy again at the event.

Ryan Giggs’ guys will acquire on the Irish in Group Four of League B in UEFA’s competitors, which was a significant achievement in its inaugural edition in 2018-19.

The sides met in that to start with level of competition too, with Wales profitable each encounters. The other sides in Team B4 are very first-time Euro finalists Finland and Bulgaria.

inform me additional

Chelsea dealt boost in pursuit of Porto ace as defender rejects contract supply nightmare

Gentleman City’s fixture pile-up to continue on with Arsenal fixture set at quick detect MISMATCH

Harvey Elliott squares up to great Benfica goalkeeper immediately after sending him flying 2nd edition

Nations League attract details, like attainable team of death for England Tune in

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Group information and special radio coverage of cup clash beautiful

Foster strengthens circumstance as football’s nicest bloke with heartwarming mascot gesture RETURN

‘Rooney will rejoice if he scores from Man United – he’s seeking forward to it’ update

Mourinho reveals Tottenham’s summer time transfer plans amid phone calls for mass overhaul fears

Could coronavirus wipe out main activities, with Olympics and Euros odds on to be axed? Bold

‘Every London club needs to be Chelsea’ – Cundy angers rival lovers with stunning claim

And Scotland, who are due to just take on Israel in a Euro 2020 qualification play-off later this thirty day period, will also face them in the 2020-21 Nations League.

Steve Clarke’s adult men will also deal with the Czech Republic and Slovakia in Group B2.

Northern Ireland were being drawn in Group B1 together with Austria, Norway and Romania.

Portugal were being crowned the winners of its inaugural event last summer season immediately after they noticed off the Netherlands one- in the remaining many thanks to a strike from Goncalo Guedes.

Even so, UEFA have created some variations to how it’s set up this time spherical.

There will now be 4 teams in each and every group in the best 3 divisions – in contrast to largely three last time.

And it does not present any guaranteed 2022 Globe Cup spots, while the prior edition furnished four Euro 2020 spots.

England have been knocked out of the event by the Netherlands previous summertime

But who has been drawn with who? Have a search at the full attract below..