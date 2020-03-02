uefa-nations-league-draw:-whole-details-for-next-edition-of-tournament-as-england-glimpse-to-arrive-at-finals-once-again

The Nations League will return later this yr for its second edition next a thriving inaugural level of competition.

The model new event was won by Portugal previous summer season, as they noticed off Holland one- in the last thanks to a strike from Goncalo Guedes.

The moment Euro 2020 is complete this summer, groups will start off the 2nd edition of the Nations League and England will understand their opponents in the draw this week.

Getty Gareth Southgate’s England done perfectly at the inaugural Nations League

Nations League draw: When is it?

The draw for the Nations League will be completed in Amsterdam on Tuesday, March 3.

It will get under way in the Dutch money at 5pm United kingdom time.

It will be shown stay on UEFA’s formal web site with a stream out there shortly ahead of 5pm.

Nations League draw: Who could England facial area?

Gareth Southgate’s side finished third in the initially edition of the event, beating Switzerland in the third-placed playoff.

The 3 Lions sign up for the Swiss, Holland and Portugal in Pot one, with only the group winners progressing to the finals match in the summer season of 2021.

The worst-scenario situation could see England meet up with environment champions France, Germany and Denmark.

They could, however, conclusion up with a team of Iceland, Italy and Bosnia.

getty Portugal received the UEFA Nations League very last summer season

Attract pots

League A

Pot one: Portugal, Netherlands, England, Switzerland

Pot 2: Belgium, France, Spain, Italy

Pot 3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden

Pot 4: Croatia, Poland, Germany, Iceland

League B

Pot one: Russia, Austria, Wales, Czech Republic

Pot 2: Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Finland

Pot 3: Slovakia, Turkey, Republic of Eire, Northern Eire

Pot 4: Bulgaria, Israel, Hungary, Romania

League C

Pot one: Greece, Albania, Montenegro, Georgia

Pot two: North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus, Cyprus

Pot 3: Estonia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Luxembourg

Pot four: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Moldova

League D

Pot one: Gibraltar, Faroe Islands, Latvia, Liechtenstein

Pot 2: Andorra, Malta, San Marino

Nations League: Essential dates