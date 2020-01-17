UEFA unveils the top 20 highest wages in Europe, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal

Clubs often have to pay huge wages to attract top players, and there is a connection between paid wages and success.

Man City’s four championship titles are largely thanks to the billionaire Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2008.

Pep Guardiola has led Man City to two top titles

Citizens were able to win the biggest stars in Europe like David Silva, Yaya Toure and Sergio Aguero, who all became Etihad legends, for winning silverware.

UEFA announced the top 20 wages for European clubs in 2018, with Barcelona surpassing the £ 450 million mark, while Manchester United had the highest paid Premier League salaries.

What other clubs pay players huge wages? Find out the images below.

20.Crystal Palace – payroll for the 2018 financial year = € 132m (£ 113m)

19. Monaco – Payroll for the 2018 financial year = € 133 million

18.Leicester – payroll for fiscal 2018 = € 134m (£ 115m)

Jamie Vardy was at his best this season

17.AC Milan – payroll for the 2018 financial year = € 150 million

16. Roma – Payroll for the 2018 financial year = € 159 million (£ 136 million)

15. Inter Milan – payroll for the 2018 financial year = € 159 million

14.Tottenham – payroll for the 2018 financial year = € 167m (£ 143m)

Harry Kane and Heung-min Son are two of Tottenham’s top stars

13.Everton payroll for fiscal 2018 = € 180m (£ 154m)

12.Borussia Dortmund – payroll for the financial year 2018 = € 187 million

11. Atletico Madrid – payroll for the 2018 financial year = € 212 million (£ 182 million)

10.Juventus – payroll for the 2018 financial year = € 261 million (£ 224 million)

9.Arsenal – payroll for the 2018 financial year = € 271 million (£ 232 million)

Mesut Ozil earns the most at £ 350,000 a week

8.Chelsea payroll for fiscal 2018 = € 275m (£ 236m)

7.Liverpool – payroll for the 2018 financial year = € 298 million (€ 255 million)

6. Man City – payroll for the 2018 financial year = € 314 million (£ 267 million)

Man City is the reigning Premier League champion

5.Bavaria Munich – payroll for the 2018 financial year = € 315 million

4.Manchester United – payroll for the 2018 financial year = € 334 million (£ 286 million)

3. Paris Saint-Germain – payroll for the 2018 financial year = € 337 million (£ 289 million)

Paris Saint-Germain spends a lot of money on player wages

2. Real Madrid – payroll for the 2018 financial year = € 431 million

1.Barcelona payroll for the 2018 financial year = € 529 million (£ 453 million)

Lionel Messi will lead Barcelona in national and European competitions this season. (TagsToTranslate) UEFA pay slips