UF issues a gunshot alert that a person may be shooting near the campus

GAINESVILLE, Florida (WFLA) – The University of Florida states that there is no firing situation active on campus after an alarm was raised on Friday that shots were fired near one of the colleges. University officials believe the shots were fired by someone who may be shooting at a target.

The first warning was sent shortly after 3 p.m. Tierarztmed, the university’s veterinary college, The alarm asked people to avoid the area or to secure themselves nearby.

About 10 minutes later, the university sent another alarm to make it clear that it was not an active shooting situation.

“This is not an active shooter,” the warning said. “The suspect was last seen in the back of Vet Med in a forested area, possibly shooting at target.”

The person they are looking for is described as a white man in his twenties with blue eyes, pale skin and short brown curly hair. He is wearing a gray shirt, khaki pants and a leather bracelet on the right wrist. University officials say he may be armed with a 9mm.

