UFC 246: Floyd Mayweather announces a rematch against Conor McGregor after the Irish win against Donald Cerrone

No wonder everyone wants a piece of Conor McGregor again.

The Notorious made its comeback at UFC after 15 months at UFC 246 and it was worth the wait.

McGregor dismantled UFC legend Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds to achieve his first win in the company since 2016.

He is now the only man in UFC history to have knocked out victories in three different weight categories – featherweight, lightweight and welterweight.

Despite the whole story McGregor made in MMA, he made no secret of his itching to go back to boxing.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, he said he would definitely come back to this and that he would love to meet Floyd Mayweather again.

Months earlier, Mayweather and Dana White announced that they had agreed on a co-promotion deal.

Since then, UFC President White has said that “the money is in the fight against Floyd” and that he would compete under the terms of their deal.

Immediately after McGregor’s win against Cerrone, Mayweather wrote on his Instagram and confirmed that the two will meet again in 2020.

White also said at the UFC 246 press conference: “Floyd is in our plans and we are in Floyd’s plans for this year. We will do something.”

It appears that one of the most lucrative fights in the history of sports will be played a second time, but White also knows that a date with Nurmagomedov in the UFC would be the most lucrative fight ever.

He is unwilling to ignore this, although Khabib refuses to accept the fight. However, White says that this would also be important for his legacy.

White on Khabib vs. McGregor 2: “We’re looking at Hagler-Hearns. Ali-Frazier. This is a massive fight with global appeal. This is the fight you are waging. It is the fight that makes sense.”

Khabib is the fight you have to fight. It is also huge for Khabib’s legacy. ‘

McGregor has proven that he still has the octagon quality and sensational skills to spark interest. But what will a second fight between McGregor and Mayweather look like in the ring – or octagon – and at the box office?