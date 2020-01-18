UFC 246 – McGregor vs. ‘Cowboy’ TONIGHT: UK start time, TV channel, live stream, main map and preliminary round

Conor McGregor is back at the Octagon tonight to take on Donald Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 246.

The “notorious” returns to the US in welterweight after having been out of sport since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

Conor McGregor is weighed in and can’t wait

Both men weighed the 170 pound mark on Friday morning – the highest weight the Irishman had ever had.

Cerrone is a mixed martial arts veteran whose last fight against Justin Gaethje ended at UFC Fight Night 158 ​​in September.

When is UFC 246?

UFC 246 takes place tonight on Saturday, January 18

It takes place in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

During the night, 12 fights take place on the main map, the preliminary rounds and the early preliminary rounds

When does McGregor start against Cowboy Cerrone?

Preparations begin on Saturday evening at 11:30 p.m. UK time, and the main card is expected to be introduced on Sunday at 3 a.m. UK time

McGregor vs. ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is the main event of the card 5 am British time On Sunday

How can I see McGregor against “Cowboy” Cerrone?

The UFC 246 will be broadcast in the UK BT Sport Box Office for £ 19.95.

BT Sport Box Office can be found on Sky-Kanal 490, BT-Kanal 494 and in the live event section of Virgin Media.

After purchase, it can be streamed live on the BT Sport website and in the associated app.

In the US, the card is shown on PPV on ESPN +.

talkSPORT.com brings you a live blog with all actions for the UFC main event.

Conor McGregor will return to UFC against Donald Cerrone

What did both fighters say?

McGregor said on the eve of his return to UFC: “I quit the game before I was 30. But that’s a thing of the past.” I focus on the present and creating even more magical moments in the octagon.

“Everyone always says: When will we get the old Conor back? We want to get the Conor back in 2016 ”. I would smoke this guy. I am in a great fighting condition.

“I had a lot of iconic moments and a lot of great moments that came from dedication and persistence and constant hard work.

“It’s outside of what makes the difference. If you’re not on outside of the game or outside the gym, it’s easy to turn off the device and lose focus.

“And when you come back in, you’re not that sharp or ready and it’s a slippery slope.”

Cerrone said, “I’m going five laps with this guy and can’t wait until Saturday night.

“This is the fight I wanted. Conor is one of the last of a dying generation of fighters and I can’t wait until Saturday night, “he said.

Not surprisingly, both men think they’ll win – KO McGregor and Cowboy predict round three victory – and lots of blood.

What is the full combat card?

Main card (BT Sport Box Office from 3 a.m.)

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone (Welterweight) – Main Event

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington (women’s bantamweight)

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene (heavyweight)

Anthony Pettis vs Carlos Diego Ferreira (lightweight)

Preparations (BT Sport from 1 a.m.)

Roxanne Modafferi vs Maycee Barber (female fly weight)

Andre Fili vs Sodiq Yusuff (featherweight)

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson (featherweight)

Early Preliminary Round (UFC Fight Pass from 11.30 p.m.)

Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich (female fly weight)

Tim Elliott vs Askar Askarov (flyweight)

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne (Bantamweight)

Aleksa Camur vs Justin Ledet (Light Heavyweight)

