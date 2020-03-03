UFC 248 – Adesanya vs Romero: United kingdom commence time, live stream and struggle card including Jedrzejczyk vs Weili

Israel Adesanya will protect his UFC middleweight title versus Yoel Romero at UFC 248 in Las Vegas this weekend.

The 30-12 months-aged Previous Stylebender will be the headline on a stacked card which will also see Joanna Jedrzejczyk obstacle Zhang Weili for the Women’s Strawweight title.

Undefeated Adesanya will be wanting to declare his 19th straight UFC get on Saturday and heads into this struggle getting destroyed Robert Whittaker previous October.



He will take on 42-calendar year-old combat veteran Romero, who has misplaced 3 of his last four clashes like a determination defeat to Whittaker in June 2018.

getty images – getty Israel Adesanya normally takes on Yoel Romero at UFC 248 in Las Vegas this weekend

trilogy

Fury vs Wilder 3: When is heavyweight clash? Day, time and site for bout up next

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev: When is heavyweight bout? Day and time for clash up next

Who will Dillian Whyte struggle future, when will it be and will he deal with Tyson Fury? CLASH

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin officially introduced for May perhaps two in Manchester 1-SIDED

Joshua would ‘absolutely butcher’ Wilder if they fought now, promises Hearn ‘Bulls’

Ring stroll costumes like Wilder’s would never ever be permitted in UFC, suggests White saddest man on the earth

Mike Tyson breaks down crying saying he is ’empty’ without the need of boxing unified

Eddie Hearn wants Joshua vs Fury contract finalised now for 2020 tremendous combat fight evening

Quigg vs Carroll reside stream: Date and time, how to check out and undercard Up to date

Boxing agenda 2020, all big upcoming fights and effects

UFC 248: Day and time

The UFC major function can take spot at the T-Cellular Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 7.

The early prelims get started at 11.30pm United kingdom time, with the prelims then commencing at 1am.

The major card begins from 3am United kingdom time on Sunday – that is 7pm above in Vegas.

UFC 248: Tv set channel and are living stream

United kingdom fight fans can capture all of the action on BT Activity two on Tv for subscribers.

The display will be dwell streamed or on BT Sport’s web-site and application.

The early prelims (from 11.30pm) will be revealed on UFC’s Battle Pass for subscribers.

Getty Images – Getty Veteran Yoel Romero will face winner Israel Adesanya at UFC 248

UFC 248: Comprehensive combat card

Most important card

Israel Adesanya (winner) vs Yoel Romero (UFC middleweight title)

Zhang Weili (c) vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk (UFC women’s strawweight title)

Beneil Dariush vs Drakkar Klose (light-weight)

Neil Magny vs Li Jingliang (welterweight)

Alex Oliveira vs Max Griffin (welterweight)

Preliminary card

Sean O’Malley vs Jose Alberto Quinonez (bantamweight)

Mark Madsen vs Austin Hubbard (light-weight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs Saparbek Safarov (middleweight)

Gerald Meerschaert vs Deron Winn (middleweight)

Emily Whitmire vs Polyana Viana (women’s strawweight)

Danaa Batgerel vs Guido cannetti (bantamweight)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is on the struggle card for UFC 248

UFC 248: What have they explained?

Israel Adesanya: “I’ve found this guy give up. That tells me what variety of man or woman he is.

“You see him cheat, grabbing the inside of the gloves, grabbing the fence, and they phone these ‘veteran moves’.

“I’ve performed versus one of the greatest and most crafty veterans in Anderson Silva and all his fugazi and it did not operate on me. I’m much too clued onto it … I’ve observed it in advance of.”

Yoel Romero: “I’ve bought to finish. I do not want to go also mad really hard, but I will need to complete the struggle.

“Me and my staff have the strategy to knock him out. When he makes the little 1 mistake – increase.”