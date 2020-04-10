UFC 249 cancelled, Dana White reveals as ESPN and Disney bosses convey to him to scrap Justin Gaethje vs Tony Ferguson fight

Inspite of the most effective endeavours of Dana White, UFC 249 will not go in advance.

The promotion’s president experienced been identified in his efforts to stage the celebration, but says his hand was compelled.

Justin Gaethje was due to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, but the function has now been cancelled

“Today, we acquired a phone from the best amount you can go at Disney, and the optimum level at ESPN … and the powers that be there asked me to stand down and not do this event [next] Saturday,” White instructed ESPN.

The function, which was due to happen on 18 April in New York, had currently had challenges when lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was stranded in Russia as a final result of his place closing its borders in the struggle from the coronavirus.

Justin Gaethje agreed to exchange him and battle Tony Ferguson for the interim title, with White boasting he had secured a private island to switch the Barclays Middle in Brooklyn, nevertheless it emerged the Tachi Palace Casino Resort in California would be the venue.

The California Condition Athletic Fee has cancelled all overcome sporting functions right until 31 May, but mainly because the Tachi Palace Casino Vacation resort is located on tribal lands, the ban did not implement.

And White vowed to deliver the resort a struggle when the pandemic was around as a thank you for their assistance.

The UFC has by now been compelled to postpone a few situations, on March 21, March 28 and April 11 and the manager promised the financial disruption to fighters will be minimum.

“All of my fighters that are below deal with me, I want them to come to feel risk-free, get time with your family members and delight in this time,” he mentioned.

“Don’t be concerned about the financial aspect of this. You are gonna get the fights in your agreement, and I’m gonna make things ideal with the people who have been keen to move up and combat subsequent weekend on April 18.

“And I’m gonna acquire care of as quite a few persons as I maybe can and do what ever it takes to make these men all sense cozy.”

Francis Ngannou carries on to practice amid the COVID-19 outbreak – irrespective of his combat with Jairzinho Rozenstruik getting postponed

As very well as the major event, the difficult hitting Francis Ngannou and equally challenging Jairzinho Rozenstruik were being set for a heavyweight clash.

White also predicted the organisation would be among the to start with back in business when it was feasible – and battle island would take place.

“It’s coming, all the fantastic stuff. It’s coming, male. We’ll get this matter squared absent, get a day from ESPN, and we’ll be again to start with and we’ll get these fights going that most people wants to see.”