UFC 249 to Be Held on Tribal Land, Not Personal Island as Dana White Explained

Previously in the week, UFC president Dana White told TMZ he was a “day or two away” from securing a personal island to host impending fights for his league.

At first scheduled to be held on April 18 in New York Metropolis, the forthcoming UFC 249 function was meant to be the first combat held on the island, according to White. A new report from The New York Times indicates that won’t be the circumstance and that White could have been a little bit deceptive in what he was indicating.

According to the Times, UFC 249 will be held on tribal land in central California, a system White has uncovered to skirt federal and condition pointers towards keeping substantial gatherings in the course of the pandemic. The combat will consider position at the Tachi Palace Casino Vacation resort about 40 miles south of Fresno, in accordance to sources who spoke on the problem of anonymity. It is not a floating on line casino or an island of any type.

The casino, which is on land belonging to the Tachi-Yokut Tribe, has been closed since March 20. By holding the combat on tribal land, UFC avoids getting to adhere to California’s executive order mandating that folks remain at household or having the fights on the card sanctioned by the California Condition Athletic Fee.

“The fee echoes the steering of California Governor Gavin Newsom, the Division of Public Health and fitness, community well being officials, and the recommendations of the Affiliation of Ringside Physicians concerning the cancellation of gatherings where individuals may well be at possibility of contracting Covid-19 and encourages the business to do the exact same,” the California athletic commission claimed in a statement. “The fee will not participate in the UFC celebration on April 18, regardless of the party locale.”

Where ever it is held, UFC 249 will air on ESPN’s streaming support ESPN+.

