UFC 249 will transpire at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida with Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje established for May well 9 bout

UFC 249 will choose put at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida on May possibly 9, it has been confirmed.

The primary occasion will be an interim lightweight title struggle involving Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

Ferguson was in line to experience Khabib Nurmagomedov but the Russian is unable to depart his homeland

The the winner owing to confront Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ferguson was in fact in line to deal with Khabib but the latter is not able to go away his native Russia throughout the coronavirus crisis so Gaethje stepped in.

In other places, Henry Cejudo will protect his bantamweight title versus Dominick Cruz.

And the preliminary card will see a light-weight rematch involving Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone and Andy Pettis.

When they very first fulfilled in 2013, Pettis received with a kick to Cowboy’s human body in the opening spherical.

UFC 249 total card

Principal Event: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje (interim light-weight title battle)

CO-Principal Event: Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz (bantamweight title struggle)

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Highlighted PRELIM: Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Fabricio Werdum vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza vs. Uriah Corridor

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Value

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey

It will be the very first of three situations to occur at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on May well 9, 13 and 16 respectively. The foreseeable future cards will be announced at a later on day.

This is despite UFC gatherings in Brazil on May well 9 and San Diego on May perhaps 16 previously getting cancelled.

“I can’t hold out to deliver some good fights for the lovers, “ White mentioned in a press release.

“I want to give a huge thanks to Mayor [Lenny] Curry, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and Florida State Boxing Fee Government Director Patrick Cunningham for having this issue finished and providing us a location to put on these outstanding cards, as perfectly our media companions like ESPN and ESPN+, for bringing it to supporters.

“My staff is ready to go and the fighters are excited to get back in there with these again-to-back situations.”

Towards the odds, White has found a way to make UFC 249 happen

The Floria Point out Boxing Fee govt director Patrick Cunningham explained: “Florida welcomes the UFC to the Sunshine Condition, and our fee stands all set to sanction the occasions to be held on May perhaps 9, 13 and 16.

“Health and safety protocols will be in location to assure the protection and wellbeing of all people who are assisting to make these events attainable.

“With this triple date element of UFC functions coming in May, Florida is continuing to construct a robust collaboration with UFC that sets the basis for much more prospects that we hope UFC will opt for to host in our condition in the months to appear.”