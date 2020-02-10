UFC Auckland: Joshua Culibao booked to replace Jalin Turner at UFC Fight Night 168

When the UFC called Joshua Culibao with a fight offer on their Auckland Fight night card, the unbeaten prospect was quick to respond.

The deal: a two-week notice bout against an opponent making their fourth UFC appearance in a higher weight category where Culibao has spent his entire professional career in mixed martial arts to date.

UFC Auckland Card

