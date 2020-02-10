UFC Auckland: Joshua Culibao booked to replace Jalin Turner at UFC Fight Night 168

When the UFC called Joshua Culibao with a fight offer on their Auckland Fight night card, the unbeaten prospect was quick to respond.

The deal: a two-week notice bout against an opponent making their fourth UFC appearance in a higher weight category where Culibao has spent his entire professional career in mixed martial arts to date.

Speaking to Herald , 25-year-old Australia admits that there was absolutely no thought before accepting the fight.

“If the UFC calls you, you don’t say no; you jump at everything they offer you,” says Culibao. “This is a unique opportunity and you don’t refuse these things. It’s that simple – if the UFC calls you, you answer. That’s it.”

The featherweight hopeful (8-0) will make his UFC lightweight debut against American Jalin Turner at Fight Night 168 at Spark Arena on February 23 to replace compatriot Jamie Mullarkey, who been forced to withdraw due to an injury.

While Culibao will make his first step in the octagon as a light weight, he does not intend to stay at 155 lbs (70.3 kg) as he is best suited to the 145 lb (65, 7 kg).

He doesn’t close the door to more fights at 155 pounds, however, and says a solid performance against Turner could open him up for fights between the two weight classes.

“I said” look, I’m going to fight whoever you want, when you want. Tell me “.

“My trainer said that if I felt good in light weight, maybe we could stay there, but for me personally, I think we’re coming back to featherweight. I think I’m more sharp in featherweight. “

It is the second time in 12 months that Turner has a late change of opponent in a fight against Down Under, after Alex Gorgees was forced to leave his meeting at UFC 234 in Melbourne last February.

On this occasion, he ended up fighting the Australian Callan Potter and won by knockout in the first round. Potter has since moved into the welterweight division and has had success in the heavyweight division.

Turner (8-5; 1-2 UFC) poses the biggest test of Culibao’s career. With a height of 191 cm and a reach of 192 cm, Turner will have a very notable size advantage over the Culibao of 177 cm, which expects his stature to give him an element of surprise.

“He has all the physical attributes on me, but I’m going to be ready for that,” said Culibao.

“What I think he’s going to be most surprised about is actually how strong I am. He probably thinks I’m just a featherweight and not as strong, but if I get my hands on him, he will feel it. “

UFC Auckland Card

Lightweight:

Dan Hooker (NZ) v Paul Felder (main five-round tournament)

Lightweight: Jimmy Crute (Aus) against Michal Oleksiejczuk

Heavy weights: Ben Sosoli (NZ) against Marcos Rogério de Lima

Weight of straw: Karolina Kowalkiewicz against Yan Xiaonan

Lightweight: Brad Riddell (NZ) against Magomed Mustafaev

Lightweight: Kevin Aguilar against Zubaira Tukhugov

Lightweight: Joshua Culibao (Aus) against Jalin Turner

Welterweight: Jake Matthews (Aus) against Emil Meek

Welterweight: Callan Potter (Aus) versus Kenan Song

Flyweight: Kai Kara-France (NZ) against Tyson Nam

Weight of straw: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Angela Hill

Welterweight: Maki Pitolo vs. Takashi Sato

Flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Shana Dobson

