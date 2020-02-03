UFC commentator Joe Rogan looks better than some of the fighters as he shows off amazing body changes

Joe Rogan is a presenter, comedian and better known in the UFC as the man who sits behind the desk and interviews stars in the octagon.

However, this does not mean that he has kept in the best possible shape.

Rogan admitted he had love handles and a stomach that made him joke some butt, but a new diet has brought about an amazing body transformation.

Rogan definitely worked

“I had a stomach,” said Rogan. “A lot of people made fun of me and put me to shame. I lost all my fat, I lost my stomach, I lost my love handles. I went into this because I thought this carnivore diet was crazy and probably nonsense, but it’s as good as I’ve felt for a long time, and it’s only been a month. “

Rogan has been running the “Carnivore Diet” throughout January, which allows you to eat only meat, fish, and certain dairy products. Basically, you’re a caveman again.

Rogan said early on that he had intestinal problems with his diet, but he insisted and almost lost a stone. Now look at him!

Rogan says he has a lot more energy and his health is better overall.

Diet is still largely under debate, and there is no real science linking it to promoting long-term health, and the lack of carbohydrates is not beneficial in the long run.

However, reducing carbohydrate intake and sugar intake has produced quick results for Rogan.

Who knows, maybe one day he’ll be in shape!

