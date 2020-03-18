UFC could shift Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson to outdoors United States because of to coronavirus pandemic

Dana White insisted the fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will go forward even with the global coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-19 has observed dozens of sporting occasions postponed or cancelled across the entire world and has experienced a substantial impression on the UFC’s impending situations.

Getty Photos – Getty

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson is thanks to consider place on April 18

The upcoming a few planned activities have now been postponed, such as the UFC London card where by Tyron Woodley was due to fight Leon Edwards.

The a lot expected combat between Khabib and Ferguson, which has been cancelled four occasions in the earlier, is set to go in advance.

White explained to ESPN’s SportsCenter: “We’re suspending the upcoming three occasions, but Tony Ferguson vs Khabib (on) April 18 is still on. That will nevertheless take place.

Getty Pictures – Getty

UFC boss Dana White is desperate for the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson fight to go on

“We’re going to follow these tips to not have much more than 10 persons in a place. We’re hoping this all clears up by April. This battle is going to transpire. No group – regardless of what it requires.

“It almost certainly won’t even be in the United States, but this combat is going to come about.”

The fight is not likely to choose position in the United States due to the fact of the constraints place in spot by president Donald Trump.

UFC legend Michael Bisping reveals the favorite moments from his distinguished career

He has put a ban on gatherings of far more than 10 folks, which would make even a guiding closed doors celebration challenging to do.

Dubai is the frontrunner for an alternate location for the fight, in accordance to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap.

He explained to RBC: “Most possible it will be Dubai. First of all, it is easier to combat illnesses due to the fact of the warmth.

“And I feel the Emirates will pay back for the UFC battle a lot quicker and simpler.”