UFC: Director Khabib Nurmagomedov attacks Conor McGregor’s “fake”

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s director, Ali Abdul Aziz, described Kinor McGregor as a “strange prostitute” and a “prostitute of jealousy.”

Nurmagomedov was dropped from the UFC 249 card on April 18 after advancing on a tribal field in California after the lightweight champion returned to Russia after the outbreak of the virus.

McGregor claims that Nurmugomedov became a “chicken” earlier this week after the approval of Justin Gotze as Tony Ferguson’s new opponent.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

“It’s crazy because this man has told people to stay home, don’t go out, he’s donating millions of dollars, which we now know is all fake,” Abdul Aziz told TMZ Sports.

“You tell everyone to stay home, now the orator – the Russian government says he can’t travel, you want to call him a chicken?”

Read more

McGregor also claimed that Dana White, the head of the UFC, had promised him that he would re-employ Nurmagomedov. However, Abdul Aziz rejected the prospect, saying the Irishman was “not even in talks right now.”

“He’s not No. 1, he’s not No. 2, not No. 3. That’s the orator, Justin, Tony. He’s No. 4.”

“He’s just like a jealous prostitute, he’s too old to make money. He said like a dreamer, he’s a prostitute, he knows it’s over, his time is up.”

“As a fighter, he’s not even in the top three. Why do we even talk? Why don’t you even jump on a plane and fight Tony Ferguson?” He said.

“I bet he understands that Tony Ferguson also hit his ass. All three boys hit him on the ass. Justin, Tony and Khatib.”

[Tags ToTranslate] Khabib Nurmagomedov [t] Conor McGregor [t] UFC [t] UFC 249 [t] MMA [t] More Sports [t] Sports