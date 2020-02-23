[UFC Fight Night: 1-eyed Paul Felder states he may well retire after restricted reduction to Dan Hooker which Khabib Nurmagomedov considered he won]

A single of the most highly regarded fighters in UFC may possibly have had his past combat in MMA.

Paul Felder misplaced an extremely shut final decision to Dan Hooker throughout UFC’s Combat Night time in New Zealand and items bought psychological soon after the fight.

Paul Felder was distraught right after his loss

Getting interviewed by Dan Hardy inside of the octagon soon after the decision was declared, the Irish Dragon mentioned this could be it for him now.

He stated: “I knew it was a near combat. I truly feel like I damage him a good deal in the combat but he obtained the takedowns which was intelligent.

“He obtained me really fantastic, but that may possibly be it for me. I have obtained a 4-yr-aged at property that misses me every time I go absent like this. I really don’t know.

“But, congratulations to Dan. I understood this is just what I was in for when I arrived to New Zealand. I pissed this man off [laughs] and when you piss off a talented man like Dan, he’s likely to convey it to you.

“Man, that was pleasurable, brother. 5 rounds of heading at it.

“I’m not positive, I’ll go back again and converse to my family members but it was an honour to share the octagon for 25 minutes with this son of a b*tch.”

Felder was even identified as out by Conor McGregor just after the Irishman’s comeback gain over Donald Cerrone, but it appears as nevertheless the 17-five light-weight would want to concentration on his loved ones and his new job on the commentary desk.

It was a tight fight towards Hiiker, but Felder only landed 14 extra significant strikes than his opponent, who did score takedowns.

The battle gained Combat of the Night time bonuses and the pair undoubtedly deserved it. Both gentlemen ended up in healthcare facility together but the income will give them some solace!

Light-weight winner Khabib Nurmagomedov thought that Felder experienced received the battle and enthusiasts on Twitter suggested that he was robbed.

A entire 25 minutes of full pressure battling saw Felder’s right eye basically swollen shut to make rather the scene at the end of the evening.

Here’s to hoping we haven’t found the last of the Irish Dragon.