UFC finally postpones 3 upcoming events amid pandemic – News News Information

LOS ANGELES – The UFC has postponed the next three events scheduled until April 11, and has finally abandoned President Dana White’s plan to continue the fight amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The UFC will not hold its show scheduled for Saturday, which was originally scheduled to take place at a full stadium in London. The UFC will also not host shows scheduled for March 28 and April 11.

“Simply impossible,” White told ESPN, the UFC’s broadcast partner. “We can’t do it, cit;

White insists he will host UFC 249 on April 18, though there is no room for him. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is scheduled to battle Tony Ferguson in the biggest payroll show for spring promotion events.

“We hope all of this is cleared by April,” White said. “This war will happen. There is no crowd, whatever it takes. Certainly not in the United States, but this war will happen.”

The UFC eventually partnered with almost every other major global sports organization to postpone its events only after White on Monday learned the White House recommendation to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

For most people, new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover within two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

White had promised last week to continue fighting after the public health crisis worsened, and the UFC held a 12-fight card in Brasilia, Brazil last Saturday in an empty arena. White said “a complete shutdown of the site” would be needed to prevent him from organizing the fighting as the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR and NCAA postponed or canceled the events.

The UFC plans to host this week’s show in London became unrealizable due to travel restrictions, but White found another home for the show: He said he had a deal to host Saturday’s event at the FireLake Arena in Shawnee , Oklahoma. , at the Grand Casino Resort Hotel, owned by Citation Potawatomi Nation.

The UFC decided not to do so following recommendations from the White House.

“We have the card, we have the fighters, we have everything,” White said. “We have implemented everything that the government and these doctors were told to do.”

The UFC’s plan to hold performances on March 28 and April 11 in an empty arena in Las Vegas was also dropped due to the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s decision to ban combat sports shows until at least March 25. White struggled to find new homes for those samples before bowing to public health concerns.