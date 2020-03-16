UFC London moved to United States because of to coronavirus and marketing sends out e-mail looking for fighters to fill up card

The UFC are adamant an party will be taking put this coming weekend irrespective of currently being pressured to go UFC London mainly because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tyron Woodley and Leon Edwards were set to confront off in the primary party at the O2 on Saturday, but the federal government are established to ban mass gatherings due to COVID-19.

This indicates the occasion can not go ahead in the United Kingdom – with Dana White in its place rescheduling it to take position in the United States.

Getty – Contributor

Woodley vs Edwards was thanks to be the major event at UFC London on Saturday

Edwards will reportedly fly to the US on Sunday to guarantee he comes just before the ban on journey between the British isles and America starts, that means he can fight Woodley as planned.

A location still wants to be located for the new-look UFC London as plans to keep it in Las Vegas fell via when the Nevada Condition Athletic Commission pulled the plug on each individual overcome sports activities function remaining held in the condition for the future fortnight.

White is pushing in advance with his intention to hold the occasion, nevertheless.

However, not only are there difficulties acquiring a location, the UFC is also struggling to discover fighters to acquire element.

Most of the prepared card will not go forward as different fighters cannot enter the US in advance of the travel ban begins, so the UFC has a new prepare – create an entirely new card.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the advertising is hunting for new fighters and even despatched an e-mail to administrators and reps as they seek to put on the function in six days’ time.

Portion of the e mail study: “Because we are relocating this event to the U.S. following weekend, there will be a amount of open up spots on that card.

“If you have anybody now beneath UFC agreement, from bantamweight to welterweight, who needs a shorter detect combat, remember to let me know.

“If you have any UFC vets [sic] or fighters completely ready for UFC on a week’s discover, be sure to allow me know.”

This is an e-mail they are sending out to managers and reps about this new card next week. As you can see, they are even open to signing fighters who at this time are not on the roster to fill it up, as nicely. pic.twitter.com/qYcYCDvdyo

— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 15, 2020

While the undercard demands to be loaded for the event, there are also nonetheless doubts above Edwards’ possible involvement specified the fast turnaround necessary for him to enter the US prior to the vacation ban comes into force.



