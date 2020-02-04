UFC News: Conor McGregor admits the word war with Khabib has gone too far

Many may argue that Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov had one, if not the worst feuds in UFC history.

The evil blood ran deep. It has evolved from the usual quarrels to religious, cultural barbs that Khabib certainly insulted.

McGregor has now admitted the mistake of his kind and seems to acknowledge that things have gone too far.

Getty Images – Getty

A rematch with McGregor may be waving at the 28-0 fighter after defeating Notorious in 2018

“Some of the things may have gone too far, but it’s what it is,” McGregor said in a recent interview with ESPN.

“It’s the fight business. At the end of the day, it went the way it did. That’s it.”

But that’s not all. Notorious is unwilling to take the blame.

It is well known that much of the bad blood came from Khabib’s beating McGregor teammate Artem Lobov, who caused McGregor to get on a plane and fly to New York.

Getty Images – Getty

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor fight in the octagon at UFC 229

From there, the Irishman attacked the bus Nurmagomedov was on and injured several fighters on board, but not Khabib.

“It wasn’t just said. There were actions that led to what was said,” said McGregor.

“It wasn’t just words. There were actions that led to these words. Similar in the course of the construction as with Artem [Lobov].

“Things that may have slipped under the radar as if I started it all. Whatever, it became very, very personal. “

getty

McGregor and Khabib are unlikely to remain in plain clothes when the rematch is announced

The two are generally expected to meet again this year, though Khabib’s team McGregor is the first to beat a more credible opponent than Donald Cerrone.

Justin Gaethje has suggested that UFC President Dana White be under pressure from people above him for the fight to take place before the end of 2020.

It’s the tallest fight in UFC history, and a second installment with a renewed McGregor would only make more money.

Khabib doesn’t have to finish with Tony Ferguson until April, but White has already said that McGregor is likely to compete against the winner of this easy title fight.

Although McGregor appears to be a new, calmer man heading for his demolition in Cerrone, it’s hard to believe that the two of them will have another nasty collision again.