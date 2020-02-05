UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov says he won’t beat Conor McGregor again

For the tenth time, Khabib Nurmagomedov will meet Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in octagon on April 18.

The duo will fight for the UFC lightweight title, but fans can’t help themselves if they leave this fight behind, Conor McGregor is back too.

The Irishman wiped out Donald Cerrone after a nearly 15-month hiatus last month, and UFC President Dana White has already suggested that McGregor will compete against Khabib’s winner against Ferguson.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is targeting Tony Ferguson, not Conor McGregor

There are also reports – no less from Nurmagomedov’s manager – that Saudi Arabia is offering the Russians $ 100 million to face McGregor in the Arab state this year.

This may be White’s wish, but it is a wish that Khabib apparently does not share.

At a press conference, he was asked if he would like to fight McGregor again. “The Eagle” quickly brought the idea to a standstill.

“Not at all,” he replied. “I have a fight on April 18, a very serious fight.

“I’ve been training day and night continuously for the past month and a half. I am in good shape to where I should be 70 days before a fight. I feel great.

“What happens after a fight? Nobody knows.

“I’m not worried. I’m surprised that people even ask me about a rematch. It seems that people want to continue the celebrations after the fight.

“Everyone saw what happened in the octagon. I controlled the fight with every step. I did everything I wanted to do to him – he even gave up.

“How can we discuss a rematch? We can only talk about continuing festivals and making money.

“The question is, do I want this? I focus on Tony Ferguson. “

Nurmagomedov is right: he dominated McGregor before signing him in the fourth round of his competition.

McGregor is a world-class enemy to Khabib and appears to be more dangerous than ever with a new focus and hunger, but the champion’s wrestling style weakened McGregor’s condition when they met and it was a one-sided affair.

When asked about reports of a $ 100 million payday to fight “Notorious,” Khabib didn’t seem impressed.

“Why do I need this kind of money? There are so many other organizations [who would love this kind of money],” he added.

UFC wants Khabib to continue McGregor this year

“There is not only football for the blind, but also sambo and other sports – let the UFC give it to you if you don’t know what to do with the money.

“But are you going to give me $ 100 million so I can beat that idiot up again? I don’t think that’s rational. “

Khabib can say no, but if he defeats Ferguson, he doesn’t have too many big money fights – and there is certainly no bigger fight than a new fight against McGregor.

Their initial clash is the highest-winning UFC event, and a rematch seems inevitable.