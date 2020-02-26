ufc-news:-khabib-nurmagomedov-states-tony-ferguson-is-more-durable-than-conor-mcgregor-and-the-irishman-ducks-hard-fights

And when it comes to Ferguson, Khabib told TMZ he believes his upcoming opponent, who is on a 12-struggle unbeaten operate, is on a different amount to everyone else he has confronted right before and that contains McGregor.
“I contend with fellas like [Edson] Barboza, [Rafael] dos Anjos, Conor, [Dustin] Poirier, [Al] Iaquinta. All of these men are not tough like Tony Ferguson.
“For my legacy, I have to conquer hard opponents. I have to conquer all of them who’s like true contenders, not fake contenders.”
Whomever advancements in this combat with the belt all over their waist, UFC president Dana White has already recommended McGregor will be lying in wait around.
Even so, Khabib was not amazed with McGregor’s most modern earn.
“[Cowboy] is not high level,” Khabib claimed. “Of system he is a major title, but his time is completed.
“Cowboy often loses all his most important event fights, generally. I really don’t recall when he get. In very last 10 fights, I feel he’s shed 7 situations.”
To be reasonable, what Khabib is expressing has some remnants of reality to it. Cerrone has shed six of his past 10 fights and seven of his last 11.
On top of that, Gaethje defeat him in his combat prior to his defeat to McGregor and if the rankings and victories mattered, would not Gaethje have been a far better fit for that shot?
When asked if McGregor was ducking Gaethje – a pal of Khabib’s – the Russian mentioned: “I believe he is ducking rough match-ups, not only Justin Gaethje,” he stated, introducing Notorious’ star ability makes it possible for him to.
Possibly way, Khabib versus McGregor in 2018 is the best grossing battle in MMA history by some length. The prospect of the two experiencing off again is far too a great deal funds for the UFC to disregard and the winner believes people just want to see the drama of the two collide fairly than an precise fight.