ufc-news:-khabib-nurmagomedov-states-tony-ferguson-is-more-durable-than-conor-mcgregor-and-the-irishman-ducks-hard-fights

Conor McGregor avoids complicated fights, in accordance to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The light-weight winner, who defends his title from Tony Ferguson in April, dismissed McGregor’s 40-2nd win in excess of Donald Cerrone by contacting Cowboy ‘finished’ and extra if he experienced everything about him he would get on another person like Justin Gaethje subsequent.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Khabib Nurmagomedov conquer Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in Oct 2018 and has dismissed his fights considering the fact that And when it comes to Ferguson, Khabib told TMZ he believes his upcoming opponent, who is on a 12-struggle unbeaten operate, is on a different amount to everyone else he has confronted right before and that contains McGregor. “I contend with fellas like [Edson] Barboza, [Rafael] dos Anjos, Conor, [Dustin] Poirier, [Al] Iaquinta. All of these men are not tough like Tony Ferguson. “For my legacy, I have to conquer hard opponents. I have to conquer all of them who’s like true contenders, not fake contenders.” Whomever advancements in this combat with the belt all over their waist, UFC president Dana White has already recommended McGregor will be lying in wait around. Even so, Khabib was not amazed with McGregor’s most modern earn.

Getty Visuals – Getty McGregor desired just 40 seconds to put Cerrone away in his comeback “[Cowboy] is not high level,” Khabib claimed. “Of system he is a major title, but his time is completed. “Cowboy often loses all his most important event fights, generally. I really don’t recall when he get. In very last 10 fights, I feel he’s shed 7 situations.” To be reasonable, what Khabib is expressing has some remnants of reality to it. Cerrone has shed six of his past 10 fights and seven of his last 11. On top of that, Gaethje defeat him in his combat prior to his defeat to McGregor and if the rankings and victories mattered, would not Gaethje have been a far better fit for that shot?