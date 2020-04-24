UFC offers three fanless shows in Jacksonville

Greg Beecham =

AP Sports Writer =

UFC returns to competition on May 9 for three 8-day fanless shows in Jacksonville, Florida.

Martial Arts Promotions announced Friday plans to postpone and cancel some shows due to the coronavirus pandemic and then return to action.

The UFC 249 will take place on May 9th at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville with no fans. The Pay-Per-View show continues to be featured in Tony Ferguson’s tentative lightweight title bout against Justin Gaethje.

UFC Chairman Dana White will also hold a show on May 13 and May 16 in the same arena in northern Florida. According to White, there are only “required personnel” in the arena.

“I can’t wait to offer some great fights for the fans,” White said in a statement. “My team is ready and the fighters are excited to get back there in these consecutive events.”

The UFC has been inactive since holding the full fight card in the Empty Arena in Brazil on March 14. However, White decided to return to activity while the rest of the sports world was closed.

UFC 249 took place on April 18th in tribal land in central California, but the show was postponed April 9th ​​at the request of USP’s broadcasting partners ESPN and Disney. Well-known California officials have opposed the UFC’s plans to host a show. However, the promotion’s plans satisfied Florida authorities, including the Florida Boxing Commission, which regulates the state’s MMA.

“The UFC organization is a well-known entertainment brand that has presented a safe and wise plan to use this Jacksonville location,” said Lenny Curry, Mayor of Jacksonville.

ESPN is also participating in White’s current plans, according to a statement released by the network: “Sports can play an important role in people’s lives and bring moments of escape into difficult times. UFC We look forward to serving our fans again. ”

UFC has issued a brief statement on health and safety considerations for its show in Florida. This promotion requires all athletes and staff to “take some precautionary measures, such as participating in advanced medical screenings and temperature checks, and following guidelines for keeping social distance.”

The UFC 249 will include two title fights, with bantamweight champion Henry Sejude defending the belt against former champion Dominique Cruz. The card includes veteran candidates Anthony Pettis and Donald’s “Cowboy” Cerrone match, as well as a heavyweight match between candidates Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Only a few UFC fighters have expressed concern about White’s determination to continue fighting in the pandemic, and most have returned publicly enthusiastically despite global health issues. MMA fighters have traditionally not been paid unless they compete, but Bellator and other promotions are helping fighters in the weeks following their shutdown.

___

Other AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

AP-WF-04-24-20 1922GMT

. [TagsToTranslate] Sports