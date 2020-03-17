UFC postpones subsequent 3 functions owing to coronavirus but Dana White insists Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson fight will go in advance

The UFC has postponed a few forthcoming occasions thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but Dana White insists Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson will however happen.

The deadly disorder has contaminated additional than 180,000 persons around the globe, with the demise toll exceeding 7,000.

Getty Photographs – Getty

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson is established to choose location on April 18

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson ended up initially set to square off in New York on April 18.

On the other hand, UFC president White admits the mega struggle could now choose place outside the house the US.

He advised ESPN: “We’re likely to adhere to these pointers to not have additional than 10 persons in a place and we’re hoping this clears up by April. This battle is going to happen.

“Crowd, whatever it takes. It’s likely not heading to be in the United States, but this struggle will take place.

“Listen this is what we do, we put fights on each individual weekend. The fans want to see it, the fighters want to battle.

“I’ve had nothing but good feed-back from the fighters, These fellas all want to carry on.

“Obviously we’ve had some blowback from the media that addresses us. We’re likely to carry on on.

Getty Photos – Getty

UFC manager Dana White is desperate for the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson struggle to go on

“These 3 fights postponed, they will nevertheless transpire and Khabib-Tony is on for the first day.”

The UFC has been criticised for continuing with its occasions though most other sports shut down.

UFC Battle Night 170 took spot in Brazil on Saturday, with Charles Oliveira beating Kevin Lee through submission.

But White suggests the upcoming 3 gatherings, which had been owing to transpire on March 21, 28 and April 11, have now been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: “We were completely ready to go are living on ESPN on Saturday evening from FireLake Arena, an Indian reservation in Oklahoma town.

Getty Pictures – Getty

Kevin Lee (still left) misplaced to Charles Oliveira (correct) at UFC Struggle Night time 170 on Saturday

“We have the card, we have the fighters, we have all the things.

“But naturally the President has just spoken to the country. It begun at 50 persons in a space, which made it complicated so we complied.

“We took the followers out and built guaranteed there was as number of manufacturing people today in the place as probable – we pulled that off very last Saturday.

“Now they’re saying to be no a lot more than 10 in a place and that’s just difficult. We simply cannot do it. We have complied with almost everything the authorities and doctors have reported to do.

“We’re postponing the future a few events, but Tony Ferguson vs Khabib, April 18, is still on and that will still take place.”