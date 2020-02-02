UFC President announces that Conor McGregor will compete against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson NEXT

Conor McGregor returned with a bang after defeating UFC legend Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds in January.

After being laid off for almost 15 months, the Irishman reminded people of his first-class talent and is now looking forward to a great year 2020.

There were rumors that McGregor was fighting Justin Gaethje and Jorge Masvidal and might even want to end a trilogy with Nate Diaz.

All of these fights are about a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov at the end of the year if he can defeat Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

McGregor has announced that he would like to be active this year, but looks like he’s limiting his time to see what’s going on in the UFC lightweight title competition.

“Probably the winner of Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and Tony [Ferguson],” White replied when asked who would take McGregor next on the Jim Rome Show.

“Great fight. I don’t know [who wins] but you have to give Khabib the edge, ”said White. “Never lost, unbeaten, wild, had to give him the edge.”

McGregor had said he wanted to be active in 2020, but if White is willing to give him the fight he wants most, why should he risk his place?

McGregor’s return seems to be one of the reasons why White puts McGregor in this position so quickly.

“He looked incredible in this fight,” said White. “And for people who say Cowboy is being shot, Cowboy is that – Cowboy is one of the best and one of the ugliest ever, and he showed up that night to win, and Conor McGregor is through him drove like a freight train.

“McGregor looks better than he has ever looked. His head is in the right place. Mentally, physically and emotionally, he is ready to roll and I can’t wait for his next fight.”

Otherwise, Masvidal and Kamaru Usman appear to be on a collision course for the welterweight title, and Gaethje, despite his impressive race, appears to be the strange lightweight man.