ufc-president-dana-white-says-conor-mcgregor-will-not-wait-around-for-khabib-nurmagomedov-in-september-and-will-target-other-fights

Conor McGregor produced his sensational return to UFC back again in January with an explosive victory over Donald Cerrone.



The Irishman experienced been out of the octagon for close to 15 months prior to that bout, but he vowed to be a busier male in 2020.

That idea strike a little bit of a stumbling block when UFC president Dana White insisted that McGregor would be up coming in line to facial area the winner of Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title.



That goes down at UFC 249 on April 18, but then Khabib is not likely to fight once more until September due to the fact of Ramadan.



That would go away McGregor out of motion for nine months and White now thinks that McGregor is unlikely to wait around.

“I never know if Conor would like to hold out for him. We’ll see what comes about. Conor may well not wait,” White explained to TMZ.

“First of all, Conor McGregor does not handpick his opponents. Conor McGregor has fought any individual that we have questioned him to battle and who has been readily available.

“I necessarily mean fellas have pulled out on Conor two or a few situations, Conor literally went to the health and fitness center and explained ‘Tell me who I am fighting’.”

Khabib has insisted that McGregor will not be the subsequent in line for a title shot irrespective of what White says.

The winner does not believe Cerrone was a battle that really should catapult McGregor back again to rivalry and he has taken care of that The Infamous should really make his way again to a title fight.



Possessing reported that, the bad blood between them is revenue and they did have the maximum grossing battle in MMA background the 1st time all around.



White acknowledges the terrible blood will make it challenging to make the fight, but business enterprise is business.

“They despise each individual other. If you consider you’re going to do an job interview with Khabib and he’s going to say fantastic matters about Conor McGregor, it’s never ever likely to occur.

“If you interview Conor McGregor, he’s never ever likely to say wonderful items about Khabib. They despise each and every other.”