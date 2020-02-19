[ufc-president-dana-white-thinks-conor-mcgregor-will-scrap-approach-for-fast-paced-2020-and-wait-for-khabib-nurmagomedov-rematch]

Khabib Nurmagomedov has Tony Ferguson in his sights – finally – but Conor McGregor even now has the Russian in his.

The Eagle defends his UFC lightweight title against Ferguson on April 18 at UFC 249 and Dana White states McGregor, fresh off his decimation of Donald Cerrone in January, wants to confront Khabib if he arrives through the combat.

The undefeated Russian dominated McGregor at UFC 229 where by terrible blood seemed to prevail in excess of almost everything else, but McGregor has demonstrated a renewed focus in new months and looked improved than at any time in the 40 seconds Cerrone lasted from him.

Granted, Cerrone is not Nurmagomedov, but he is still a UFC legend.

UFC president Dana White was requested about McGregor’s next fight and the potential to tie up the trilogy with Nate Diaz, but White thinks McGregor will sit and hold out for Khabib.

“I really don’t know [about a third fight with Diaz being next],” White explained to BT Activity. “He’s targeted on Khabib. He needs the Khabib struggle.”

So does White think McGregor will bide his time? “I do. But you hardly ever know with him. We’ll see. But I have no solutions for you correct now about him. I indicate he really just fought, do you know what I mean? And he’s not watching Khabib and Tony to see what takes place.”

McGregor has stated a reasonable several occasions that he needs to stay chaotic in 2020 with a few of 4 fights, but just after White instructed he’d get the winner of Khabib and Ferguson subsequent his sensational win at UFC 246, those designs seem to have adjusted.

But just one person it has not modified for is Nurmagomedov. He sees no purpose why he would give the Irishman a rematch.

“I’m amazed that men and women even problem me about a rematch,” he reported not long ago.

“Everyone noticed what happened in the octagon [versus McGregor]. I managed the combat every step of the way.

“I did every thing I needed to him, he even gave up. How can we even discuss a rematch? We are only speaking about continuing the festivities and earning revenue.”

At the finish of the day, Khabib and McGregor is the greatest grossing combat in UFC record and a rematch would do even superior organization. The force will appear from the UFC to make the bout transpire.