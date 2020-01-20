UFC President Dana White to speak to “Cowboy” Cerrone after Conor McGregor’s vicious beating took him to the hospital

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that after his crushing defeat against Conor McGregor, he will have talks with Donald Cerrone about his future in the octagon.

After McGregor was 15 months away from sports, he wasted little time shooting down the 36-year-old. As soon as referee Herb Dean started the fight, he threw a strong straight to the left.

After a flood of brutal (though unorthodox) shoulder strikes, Cerrone was rocked on the hips after a headbut cracked his jaw and left him bloody and confused.

Getty Images – Getty

Conor McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in just 40 seconds

When ‘The Notorious’ followed him on the screen to release the result, fans at the T-Mobile Arena were amazed at the ease with which McGregor won.

In just 40 seconds, “Cowboy” had become completely helpless, and White confirmed that he would have conversations with the fighter after being taken to the hospital with a suspected broken nose and orbital bone.

“I’ll talk to him and see what he wants to do,” said White. “He’s like the lighter version of Chuck Liddell. That does the kid. It’s what he does, it’s who he is.

“The not so fun part of the job is when you have to have these kinds of conversations and ask him what he wants to do. I want him to take a break. ‘

Getty Images – Getty

White was forced to have a similarly brutal conversation with Chuck Liddell

Getty Images – Getty

Fortunately, going to the hospital was just a precaution for Cerrone

White made Hall of Famer Liddell before taking over the reins at UFC and eventually convinced the former light heavyweight champion to leave the field after a series of devastating knockout losses.

And while he has no problem if Cerrone wants to continue, he warned the welterweight that if he decided to switch back to lightweight, he would have no easy fights.

“We don’t do that here. We don’t do it here,” he added. “If the ranking comes out by Tuesday, we’ll see where he ranks. And that will determine which fights he would fight next.

“But if you feel like you should be fighting people who are not listed in the UFC, you probably shouldn’t be fighting in the UFC because there are many places where you can make a lot of money.”

Getty Images – Getty

McGregor hopes that this will be the start of his active season in 2020

Although Cerrone had a total of 19 hits from McGregor’s 20, he was in a philosophical mood after the dust settled in the main UFC 246 event.

“I love this sport,” he said. “I keep fighting. I don’t care, it’s exactly what I love.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. They threw me completely unprepared.

“He hurt my nose, it started bleeding, then he stepped back and kicked my head. I thought, “Oh boy, is that so quick?” I whipped my A ** early. ‘