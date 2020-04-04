UFC star Conor McGregor rips into ‘barbaric’ Chinese authorities for ‘ludicrously inhumane behaviour’

Conor McGregor has vented his frustrations at the Chinese federal government right after a report claimed they had sent ‘substandard’ professional medical machines to his house state of Eire.

The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the whole earth in a point out of uncertainty and stress, with the city of Wuhan emerging as the epicentre of the virus.

Getty Images – Getty

Conor McGregor is making use of all of his impact to assure Eire is shielded from COVID-19

McGregor has been notably vocal on social media in urging his followers to stay at household and continue being vigilant, while donating large sums of his very own cash to help battle the coronavirus.

But a report by Irish news outlet RTE claimed that some Personal Protective Devices delivered from China to the Emerald Isle does NOT conform to the necessary security requirements.

And it is honest to say the 31-yr-old was fewer than amazed.

“Truly horrendous,” he wrote. “Not only are the costs becoming raised by these individuals on all our goods.

AFP or licensors

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc around the globe

“Masks, visors, gloves, ventilators, respirators, oxygen containers, display screen displays, you identify it. All jacked in value.

“The batches coming in are now of no use! Ludicrously inhumane conduct.”

Commenting on a further article he saw from Wonderful Gael leader Leo Varadker which proposed the two countries would be performing closely with each other, McGregor identified as the Chinese ‘barbaric’.

He ongoing: “Take back again this thank you and offer you of aid, this fast! It is barbaric what has been carried out in this article.

Conor McGregor calls out Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez although carrying $90k Rolex

“All the way all through this pandemic. Barbaric!”

At the start of the year McGregor manufactured a sensational return to the octagon when he annihilated Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246.

However, it seems as however his designs to have a 3-combat ‘season’ in 2020 are on ice with the world however reeling from the outbreak of this lethal virus.