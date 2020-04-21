UFC star Nathaniel Wood all set for ‘Fight Island’, as he shares dwelling work out routines to maintain health and fitness all through lockdown

UFC bantamweight Nathaniel Wood is locked down just like the relaxation of us in the Uk ideal now.

Nobody is aware when a semblance of normality will resume in the experience of the coronavirus, but fighters like Wooden have to have to remain in prime issue irrespective.

Nathaniel Wood (left) – identified as The Prospect – is attempting to do something constructive for every person stranded at residence

UFC president Dana White is focusing on applying the UFC’s APEX facility in Las Vegas as shortly as keep-at-house orders rest in Las Vegas, but because of to journey restrictions, that nonetheless won’t aid British fighters like Wood.

The 26-12 months-aged has designed a brief household workout video clip to help all people locked indoors at this time and it attributes simple exercise routines that virtually everyone can do.

talkSPORT caught up with the 20-4 fighter to explore his lockdown plan, what he thinks of Dana White’s Struggle Island strategy and a lot more.

Hello Nathaniel! 1st off, how is an elite degree fighter like yourself holding in condition right now?

I’m getting two exercises in a working day, but I am lacking the sparring that I’d be performing with my teammates. 4 periods a week I’m executing strength and conditioning, that’ll be a circuit or some main workouts. And then all around that, luckily for us my father is my mentor so he is in a position to hold pads for me and mentor me via my bag work and shadow boxing.

So I either a placing session and energy and conditioning session in the day alongside one another or I’ll do a placing session or cardio. That is usually a prolonged run out on the streets just to get out of the home for a little bit, or I may possibly get the push bicycle out.

I also do a pair of sessions a 7 days – I consider I have named it ‘play about’ in my diary – where I get the work out ball out and just enjoy about with some new movements and do some issues I would not normally do.

I never ordinarily skip, but I have bought the skipping rope out recently and I’m just practising my abilities and things on that. I’m just making an attempt to make the ideal out of a negative scenario. If I can occur out of this lockdown with a handful of new expertise, then I’ll be a man or woman then I was in advance of.

UFC star Nathaniel Wood’s household work out during lockdown

The video provides some handy exercises that function a large amount of different regions, is the notion that these workouts are for any person?

All of the points you see me do in the video clip are points that approximately any individual can do, but naturally the fitter you are, the much more you can do. I can do 100 squats, for instance, but I have been training my mum much too and she can do 50. If you are not as suit, you may possibly do 20. But it’s a little something that everyone can do, typically speaking.

They are primary and easy workout routines that can be quite helpful if you do the suitable total of sets and reps. I desired to give folks some really simple exercise routines exactly where you never actually need to be taught a method so to speak, or want to go invest hundreds of lbs on products. You seriously just want your overall body, some primary amount of frequent feeling and will.

An essential aspect of performing out is not only the health and fitness results on your body, but also your mind. How essential is that?

I’m fearful now about the weather conditions, for the reason that if it rains I have acquired practically nothing to do. And it’s just obtaining out. Certainly we’re not in jail, but it’s form of comparable mainly because you really feel trapped, if that helps make feeling. We’re being informed not to go out. You’re told if you do out it’s only for essentials

So items like that, I guess, can play on your mental wellness. Fortunately, I are living with my mothers and fathers and my fiance lives with me, so I’ve acquired persons close to me, but I do feel sorry for those people out there on their own at the minute. With any luck , doing work out can give them a release.

Nathaniel Wooden would like to struggle in Dublin in August, all items likely very well

Clearly, we’re all just performing with the rules from the governing administration suitable now when it comes to COVID-19, what’s your outook for the duration of a time like this and can you do a lot more than just continue to be in condition the finest you can?

I fought in February, so I’m happy I bought to contend just in advance of the lockdown happened. I’m hoping to search on the constructive. The men on the London card, they did not get to compete. Even nevertheless I believe they all nevertheless got paid out, but it’s not the exact. Us as fighters, we love to contend and get in there.

So I’m glad I got to just right before, but now I’m kind of searching at the Dublin, Eire card and hoping that receives the go-ahead. If it does, that signifies that I’ve only experienced six months in concerning, which, is not the close of the entire world. I’m just form of waiting for that and remaining as nutritious and as in-form as I can.

What did you imagine of Dana White’s Struggle Island concept?

I liked the strategy. For me, it is like Mortal Kombat, it’s like a film! It is like Kung-fu movies back in the day. I’ll have Dana White on the cellular phone telling us ‘Ready? Battle!’ and it is an experience.

For me, that is a little something I want to do. I want to do new factors. As significantly as I enjoy combating in an arena and in the hometown with the group, to me it seems rather great going to an island, not obtaining any admirers there and just receiving to contend.