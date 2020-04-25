UFC to hold 3 displays without having lovers in Jacksonville, Florida

The UFC is returning to opposition on May perhaps 9 for three demonstrates without enthusiasts in 8 days in Jacksonville, Florida.

The combined martial arts marketing introduced its programs Friday to return to motion following suspending and canceling quite a few exhibits thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

UFC 249 will be held May 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville with no supporters in attendance. The fork out-for each-check out clearly show will nonetheless be headlined by Tony Ferguson’s interim light-weight title bout versus Justin Gaethje.

UFC President Dana White also options to hold demonstrates on Might 13 and May well 16 at the very same arena in northern Florida. Only “essential personnel” will be in the arena, in accordance to White.

“I just cannot hold out to deliver some great fights for the enthusiasts,” White claimed in a assertion. “My crew is all set to go and the fighters are energized to get back in there with these back-to-again activities.”

The UFC has been out of action due to the fact holding a whole fight card in an empty arena in Brazil on March 14. But White has been decided to return to action whilst the relaxation of the athletics world continues to be shut down.

UFC 249 was pretty much held on tribal land in central California on April 18, but the clearly show was postponed April 9 at the insistence of ESPN and Disney, the UFC’s broadcast associates. Notable California state officials have been opposed to the UFC’s program to hold a demonstrate there. Nonetheless, the promotion’s designs have satisfied Florida officers, which include the Florida State Boxing Fee, which regulates MMA in the state.

“The UFC organization is a renowned entertainment brand name that is offered a safe and sound and reasonable program to use this Jacksonville place, and we are thrilled to have our town highlighted nationally,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry mentioned.

ESPN also is on board with White’s present system, in accordance to a assertion issued by the community: “Sports perform an crucial position in people’s lives and can bring times of escape in complicated times. We glance forward to bringing UFC to enthusiasts again.”

The UFC issued a short assertion about its wellness and safety safety measures for the exhibits in Florida. The advertising claims all athletes and staff members will be held to “a amount of precautionary measures, this kind of as collaborating in advanced health-related screenings and temperature checks and subsequent social distancing guidelines.”

UFC 249 will include things like two title fights, with bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo defending his belt against previous winner Dominick Cruz. The card also consists of a heavyweight bout between contenders Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, along with a matchup of veteran contenders Anthony Pettis and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Only a handful of UFC fighters have voiced worry about White’s perseverance to preserve combating amid the pandemic, and most have been publicly keen to return irrespective of the globally wellness fears. MMA fighters historically really do not get paid out until they compete, though Bellator and other promotions have presented support to their fighters in current months just after shutting down.