UFC246: Conor McGregor claims 40-second TKO win over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on return from UFC

Forty seconds.

It took just forty seconds for Conor McGregor to assert himself as one of the best dogs in the UFC.

After months of anticipation and hype, Conor McGregor did not drag on his return to the octagon – stopping Donald “ Cowboy ” Cerrone for less than a minute in their fight at UFC 246 in Las Vegas Sunday (NZT).

In a fight where Bruce Buffer’s fighter introductions took longer than the fight itself, McGregor managed to show that he had not lost a stage in his 15 months out of action, with speed and power still in its arsenal.

Conor McGregor started quickly against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone and finished the fight early. Photo / Getty Images

Just his third bout in the welterweight division, McGregor fired his shots from the opening bell, charging directly with a tedder on the left. Cerrone dodged it, but got caught by one knee, then got his nose burst by McGregor, hitting his shoulders in close combat.

Blood running from Cerrone’s nose, McGregor backed away and landed an impressive whim on Cerrone, and ended the fight with his fists.

Cerrone was taken to hospital immediately after leaving the octagon.

With the result, the former featherweight and lightweight champion can now say that he has won knockout victories in three weight classes, and has claimed his first victory in the octagon since he won the light title of Eddie Alvarez in 2016.

The victory raises questions about McGregor’s immediate future in the UFC, with opportunities to stay in the welterweight or return to the light weight.

Shortly after the fight, big boxer Floyd Mayweather was already teasing another match with McGregor in the ring. Their boxing bout in 2017 earned the two fighters more than $ 100 million each, according to reports.

McGregor seems to have more immediate thoughts on the octagon.

“I like this weight division, I feel really good … (but) I really have some work to do to get back to where I was,” said McGregor after beating Cerrone.

Conor McGregor defeated Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone by TKO. Photo / Getty Images

Cerrone, who has fog fights (34), wins (23) and saves (15) in UFC history, has now lost three straight fights by TKO. Asked about his future in sports after the defeat, the 36-year-old said he had no plans to stop fighting.

“I love this sport. I’m going to keep fighting; I don’t care, it’s just what I like,” he said.

“I’m fine. It’s up to everyone to have supported me over the years; I love it. I don’t know what else to say.”

Earlier in the night, former bantamweight champion Holly Holm beat Raquel Pennington for the second time, confirming her 2015 victory with a unanimous victory in Las Vegas. It was an important victory for Holm, who had lost five of the seven fights she has had since eliminating Ronda Rousey in 2015.

Aleksei Oleinik, a 42-year-old heavyweight who made his professional MMA debut in 1996, Brian Kelleher and Carlos Diego Ferreira have also won big wins on the main map.

The biggest outsider on the map, Roxanne Modafferi, a 37-year-old masseuse, stunned the Las Vegas crowd in the featured bout when she claimed a one-sided victory over Maycee Barber. Barber, previously undefeated, injured his knee at the start of the second round, but Modafferi already proved to be too good in the wrestling match for Barber, who struggled after Modafferi managed to fight the mat.

Sodiq Yusuff, Askar Askarov, Drew Dober, Sabina Mazo and Aleksa Camur also won overnight too – Dober being the only one of the five not to need the judges’ scoreboard with a declaration of victory from TKO over Nasrat Haqparast.

