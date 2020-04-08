UFC’s Dana White Shut to Securing Personal Island to Host Fights

UFC President Dana White speaks to the media through UFC 246. (Getty)

According to UFC president Dana White, the Octagon will be shifting to a non-public island in the in close proximity to potential.

Speaking with TMZ, White explained he is “day or two away” from securing a personal island to host approaching combat evenings. Initially scheduled to be held April 18 in New York City, the forthcoming UFC 249 function could be the very first combat White will host on his island.

“We’re having the infrastructure place in now so I’m heading to get started performing the intercontinental fights also,” he mentioned. “I won’t be equipped to get global fighters, all of them, into the U.S., so I have a private island. I’m heading to begin flying them all into the non-public island and performing intercontinental fights from there. So as of April 18, the UFC is back again up and working.”

Light-weight winner Khabib Nurmagomedov was thanks to take on Tony Ferguson in New York at UFC 249, but he is presently in quarantine in Russia. Rather, Justin Gaethje will change him.

Citing protection as his greatest priority, White reported everyone from production workers to fighters will be screened completely by a medical staff right before currently being permitted into the location in which the fights will be held.

By executing that, UFC will be “pumping out fights each and every week,” in accordance to White.

The fights will be streamed exclusively on ESPN and only a pick out few associates of the media will be permitted to show up at. Also, White explained fighters could not know exactly where they are headed prior to they get on the plane.

“We’re likely to get the fighters someplace, and we’re likely to convey them to this locale. They won’t know where by they are headed to.”@danawhite describes the logistics of how fighters will be transported to the internet site of #UFC249, as very well as the soon-to-be-secured personal island. pic.twitter.com/KMPGZ0qc9Q

— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 7, 2020

