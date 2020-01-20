UFO: a buyer’s guide to the best albums of Brit rockers UFO

UFO is the British band that, more than any other in the past five decades, defined hard rock as the fertile middle ground between metal and AOR.

In their prime the band released an almost perfect mix of melodies, choruses and air-guitar-sky riffs. Formed in London in 1969, UFO toured hard and developed followers in Germany and Japan, as well as at home in the UK. Come NWOBHM in the late ’70s, they could wrap up the floor at every rock disco in the country.

For ten years their career was eerily parallel to that of Thin Lizzy, but UFO was never that cool or bathed in the spotlight. However, they do share Lizzy’s taste for drinking, drugs, and occasional quarrels.

If UFO were born a decade later, they might have initiated hits like Whitesnake, platinum like Def Leppard or even rehabilitation and from the album / tour treadmill that paralyzed them in the mid-80s. Or they may be sold out and have become completely transatlantic.

Perhaps it was best that their real flair for song writing, based on what they knew that a live audience would respond to, was never misdirected by the MTV era or an A&R guru.

Although the heart of the band has always been singer / songwriter Phil Mogg and (until 2008) bassist Pete Way, UFO is usually determined by their lead guitarist. Their career has been patchy, but on record it is divided into four phases: a false start with Mick Bolton (1970-72); a 10-year golden age started by Michael Schenker and expanded by Paul Chapman (1973-82); a slump caused by splintering, unknown line-ups and short-term reforms (1983-2002); and the rebirth years with Vinnie Moore (2004-present).

UFO have remained particularly British during their career. That makes their battle, crossed by stars, to repair fences with the German Schenker and their final consolidation with the American Moore all the more ironic. UFO has always thrived on a dysfunctional character, but now, reconciled with both keyboards / guitar man Neil Carter – who slipped into Paul Raymond’s shoes when he died in 2019 – and original drummer Andy Parker, they are as strong as they once were.

Now on the final leg of their farewell journey, UFO is worshiped and respected by everyone from Iron Maiden to Rush, from Def Leppard to, uh, Warrant.

The house band for the great British rock knees. Bring two bottles.

Lights Out (Chrysalis, 1977)

The killer-diller studio album. That three of the songs here are among the four that the UFO live shows even today tell you everything you need to know, not just about the quality of, but also about the enduring power of the album.

The title track, Too Hot To Handle opener and the epic Love To Love (with its spooky ‘Misty green and blue’ chorus) are the three in question, and there is quality in this album, the first they have with Paul Raymond on keyboards included.

It was also the first to be produced by Ron Nevison, who was not afraid to stir in acoustic guitars (Getting Ready) or a string section (for the rising ballad Try Me and Just Another Suicide). Timeless. View deal

Obsession (Chrysalis, 1978)

On the last studio album of guitarist Michael Schenker’s first stay with the band he was at its peak, from the opening Only You Can Rock Me to the stunning solo on Born To Lose. Yet Mogg and Way overwhelm him in writing, and even the sleeve points to the isolation that would see him stop soon after.

Now that UFO is being moved to the US to record for the first time in LA (again with producer Nevison and future Guns N ‘Roses producer Mike Clink engineering), Obsession has a streetwise lead despite the romantically stringed loaded Lookin’ Out For No. 1 and the recorder on Arbory ​​Hill. Vocalist Mogg is cocksure and One More For The Rodeo and Hot And Ready are as hard as nails.

Phenomenon (Chrysalis, 1974)

After they moved to Chrysalis Records, the band took the time with this first album for them. They toured constantly, throwing the original guitarist Mick Bolton, and then replacing Larry Wallis and Bernie Marsden, before hitting 18-year-old Michael Schenker of the Scorpions in June 1973.

Phenomenon emerged 11 months later, by which time Schenker had helped transform UFO into a completely different band. He took on the lion’s share of songwriting and delivered demos with acoustic guitar – and that’s actually how UFO re-recorded them for the album. So this is perhaps one of the softer plates of UFO, but with Doctor Doctor and Rock Bottom it still offers quite a blow.

Force It (Chrysalis, 1975)

The second UFO album with Schenker, still as four parts, saw the band really reach their stride. The material usually consisted of no-nonsense rockers (Let It Roll, Shoot Shoot, Love Lost Love, Mother Mary), but it also contained an acoustic ballad (High Flyer) and the band’s first flirt with keyboards (Out In The Street ; played by guest Chick Churchill, former bandmate of producer Ten years after producer Leo Lyons).

Dance Your Life Away is exactly the type of song that distinguishes UFO from their contemporaries. It could even have given them a hit. And this Kid’s live favorite was never better than here, with Schenker’s Layla-style instrumental coda Between The Walls.View Deal

Strangers In The Night (Chrysalis, 1979)

The mandatory double live album from that time came after that of Peter Frampton, Kiss, Status Quo and Thin Lizzy, and turned out to be just such a big turning point. It was the first British top 10 of UFO, which became number 8. In the US – where it was recorded – it confirmed their growing popularity by reaching number 42.

Ironically, however, strangers … marked the sudden departure of Michael Schenker with the confusing credit on the sleeve: “Special thanks to our friend and guitarist Paul Chapman”. It doesn’t matter if that means that Chapman did overdubs before replacing Schenker full time, the results briefly include the powerful live act of UFO and make it a close-run thing with Obsession for the Essential category.

No Place To Run (Chrysalis, 1980)

After stints as a touring deputy / rhythm guitarist for Schenker, Lone Star man Paul Chapman had to take the place of Schenker full time. If he was afraid that his recorded debut was with Beatles producer George Martin, that was invisible. The sound is great, but otherwise Martin’s input (whose only other hard rock credits are with Jeff Beck) is uncertain.

The numbers are uniform and the performance strong. Chapman’s guitar synth opener Alpha Centauri gives way to Lettin ’Go before a brilliant rock-up version of the Elvis standard Mystery Train. After that the album barely let go and closer to Any Day a criminal has been overlooked. View Deal

The Wild, The Willing And The Innocent (Chrysalis, 1981)

If the title was a play on a Springsteen album from 1974 and suggested that Mogg respected The Boss, Long Gone (“Summer rain kissed the streets that bleed like open wounds”) and the piano and sax solo on Lonely Heart (both played by Neil Carter, Raymond replaced), it confirmed.

In the light of Springsteen’s simultaneous double album The River, The Wild, The Willing And The Innocent was mocked by many, but it still contains some of Mogg’s best lyrics and vocals. It is also home to gems such as Can’t do it right and it’s dead to me, plus Profession of Violence that is being lifted by a brilliant Chapman guitar solo.

Walk On Water (Xero, 1995)

After three somewhat questionable albums with guitarists Atomik Tommy M or Laurence Archer together with other sidemen, the supposed dream team – Mogg, Way, Schenker, Parker and Raymond plus producer Ron Nevison assembled. Limiting yourself to just eight new songs was smart and had the old strengths revised in a certain style.

Dreaming Of Summer sent a bit too close to Lights Out’s Electric Phase, but Pushed To The Limit, Stopped By A Bullet (Of Love) and Darker Days all sound fresh and powerful. Venus is top dog on the record, but opener A Self Made Man is not far behind and hints at what could have been. But first Parker and then Schenker stopped quickly. View deal

The Monkey Puzzle (SPV, 2006)

The Monkery puzzle gets a nod for its closely matched predecessor, 2004, You Are Here. Both play guitarist Vinnie Moore, long assumed it was a shredder, but played with a subtlety that could only come from growing up with British blues rock import (ironically, just like Schenker).

For The Monkey Puzzle the original drummer Andy Parker replaced Jason Bonham (who would have moved to Foreigner) and the family atmosphere is almost audible. Parker is great on Hard Being Me, Moore shines on Who’s Fooling Who, Raymond excels on Some Other Guy, and Mogg and Way connect with Black and Blue and Drink Too Much. UFO was back! See deal