UGA and Alabama are seemingly using distinctive techniques to an NCAA rule

Ga soccer is the No. 1 subject matter each individual working day on DawgNation Daily — the day by day podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on anything taking place with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation industry experts as they break down the most current Ga football recruiting information and go over mentor Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the major of the SEC. On episode No. 1,168 (April 6, 2020) of the podcast, Ga fans can listen to a discussion about the distinct strategies Georgia and Alabama are getting to an NCAA rule that mandates participant education be self-directed through the coronavirus lockdown.

Ga football podcast: UGA and Alabama are seemingly having unique strategies to an NCAA rule

Starting of the exhibit: Ga coach Kirby Wise was apparent to stage out when he satisfied with reporters on Tuesday that the toughness and conditioning do the job his players are undertaking even though absent from campus for the coronavirus lockdown have to be self-directed and not led by coaches. On the other hand, one particular of the Bulldogs’ league rivals, Alabama, has seemingly taken a unique technique. ESPN stories the Crimson Tide is being investigated for its use of Apple watches to watch players’ physical activity. I’ll explain on today’s demonstrate why the solution UGA is taking may possibly be remarkable.

10-moment mark: I’ll talk about Smart’s problems about previous players who are hoping to make NFL rosters devoid of the reward of UGA’s pro working day or regular the regular pre-draft method.

15-minute mark: Previous UGA All-American — and DawgNation analyst — Jon Stinchcomb joins the demonstrate. Some of the subject areas covered include…

The fact that the SEC finds a way to crank out controversy even all through a worldwide pandemic

How previous UGA gamers ought to navigate the buildup to the NFL draft

No matter if former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm would be a fit for Jon’s aged team, the New Orleans Saints

And ideas on UGA increasing sophomore offensive lineman Clay Webb

30-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines such as how the Masters’ new November date could influence the league’s sports calendar.

End of demonstrate: I share audio of Clever talking about how his loved ones is working with the coronavirus and I refresh the Gator Hater Updater.

