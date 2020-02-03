UGA is still a major competitor to Elite Junior RB after the visit

Do you want to attack every day with the latest information on UGA football recruitment? That brings the Intel. The play here provides a good unofficial summary of the visit with RB Evan Pryor, North Carolina’s junior elite.

Evan Pryor has now completed at least four visits to the UGA. That’s enough to know a few things for sure how good his possible fit could be in the Georgian backfield.

It goes even further than ensuring that he will try on a white jersey next time to make sure he competes in cycling bulldog photoshoots. He has already checked off the red and black things.

The rising senior of William Amos Hough High School (Cornelius, NC) lives just 3.5 hours from Athens on I-85. He hasn’t made an official cut yet, but that’s still pending.

“I have about five or six schools,” he said. “I will only select five of these five or six schools, pick up my officers and hopefully be done by July.”

The potential is certainly for the national No. 6 RB (247Sports Composite Ratings) so as not to use an official for another trip to Athens. This distance is manageable. But a deduction from his last unofficial visit this weekend will question that logistics.

He will include the Bulldogs as one of his five officials. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound RB sounds about as safe as it is in the kitchen at breakfast time.

Pryor knows Athens is nearby. He could use an official to see Georgia.

“Right, but I will,” he said. “Because I settled in really well and managed to deal with the players and the other recruits like that.” I think it will be a good opportunity to search the player’s brain to really see what the university is like and things like that. “

Evan Pryor is number 6 of the RB and number 86 of the US outlook for 2020 in the 247Sports composite ratings. (Evan Pryor / photo courtesy)

Evan Pryor: How he feels about the new wrinkles

The main reason for his last visit was to get a good overview of the new Georgian offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

“It was great to be able to sit down with coach (Todd) Monken and watch movies,” said Pryor. “I had to see how he does things and what things will look like for UGA this year.”

He went into the topic “How things will look”.

“It is very good,” said Pryor. “It is professional. As in conversation with coach Monken, it is his offense how soccer develops. With your back into space. Use your back from the backfield and drop the ball as well. I really like it. I think it is awesome. “

Evan Pryor has three schools that he knows and that are already officially attended. (Evan Pryor / photo courtesy)

Pryor has web speed. His online profile showed a best time of 10.82 seconds at 100 meters last spring,

At its regional opening event in April 2019, he has a dodgy back that was measured at £ 5.9.5 and £ 190.

He’ll be three back in college play. Clear. This is something that is not particularly highlighted on the website DawgNation Message Board forum related to his game.

As a junior, he passed the 1000-yard mark last fall.

He also had 38 catches for 646 yards and eight touchdowns in passing.

This total was an average of 17 yards per catch. Overall, this means that he did an average of 130 general purpose yards per game last fall. Amos Hough ended last season with an 8-5 record.

Does that mean that this new offense against Monken suits him better now?

Pryor thought about it for a moment, but then remembered what elite fans like D’Andre Swift, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel could do on the Georgia offensive before the new play caller arrived.

“No, I feel like I can get into any system and be successful,” said Pryor. “I feel like I was in the last system I could have come in and eat in, and I can do the same thing in this system.”

He found that the shiny new locker sign “Commit to the G” was impressive. He said he had never seen anything like this in another school.

“It was incredible,” he said. “It lit up the whole room. I didn’t make a sound. It also gave off a lot of heat. “

It’s part of the flash and boast for a photo shoot. But Pryor is no longer able to take trips to the UGA for fun and games.

“At that point, I had a lot of great visits, and until now, it’s more important to build a relationship and get to know the people and people around,” said Pryor.

Georgia is recruiting Pryor along with several other elite troops in Class 2021. Will Shipley, the 5-star hotel in North Carolina, is a priority. There is also Cody Brown and Lovasea Carroll and their clear relationship with the state.

5-star Michigan-born Donovan Edwards from Michigan visited Pryor this weekend.

Pryor is very aware of the elite talent in Georgia. Expect the bulldogs to get two backs in cycle 2021. This is crucial if you only take back one in 2019 and then expect James Cook and Zamir White to explore their professional opportunities after the 2020 season.

Brock Vanda handle is also a large, early piece that attracts attention. Everyone wants to play with a 5-star QB.

“You get all these five stars and huge linemen,” Pryor said of Georgia. “They compete for something every year. It is quite difficult not to look and say that this is a good school and well worth a visit. And then they send a league return to the left and right, so it’s almost a must to see Georgia if you’re one of the nation’s top returns. “

On his last visit, Evan Pryor took note of the large new “Commit to the G” sign in the dressing room in Georgia. (Evan Pryor / photo courtesy)

Evan Pryor: The things you need to know to get ahead

Pryor made this trip to UGA for two main reasons:

The opportunity to meet and meet with Monken

Another opportunity to chat with Kirby Smart

What was the big message?

“Georgia just told me how high they were of me,” said Pryor. “You only looked at five or six backs in class and I was one of them. They said I was one of them who would say if I wanted to commit now I could commit. It is a binding offer and they want me. Let me know how much I am wanted in Athens. “

He said he has only been in contact with 10 or 11 schools recently. Pryor believes that every 10 or 11 said that his offer was binding.

Pryor’s recent public cutdown was a top 10, but he will reduce this final public list to five or six schools. He will take his five officers out of this group.

Have other schools already received an official visit?

“Yes, definitely,” said Pryor. “Penn State and Ohio State.”

When he thinks of these three programs, he notices many parallels to his core criteria for a decision.

“I think that the ability to apply for a national title is something that is common to everyone at the start of the polls,” he said. “Fight for something big. Then it’s my primary goal to get into the NFL, and every year well-known running backs come from one of these three schools or a few others here and there. So these are my main attractions. “

Jordan Davis, a former North Carolina high school player, stays in touch with Pryor. He thinks Davis is something that will help him see what is real when considering UGA.

Off the field: get to know Evan Pryor

Pryor is also well equipped in the kitchen.

“It would definitely be everything in the breakfast area,” he said. “Definitely breakfast. I’m a great guy for breakfast. I like to cook a lot of breakfast. “

The best food here would be a Pryor plate with chicken and waffles. This is what he would do to impress a future Miss North Carolina winner on a date.

“I’m doing very, very well,” he said. “I make pancakes well. Eggs. Bacon. I am a big fan of grits. I’ve made an omelet here and there, but I think I can improve my omelette game. Something can increase. But I’m definitely a guy for breakfast. “

He correctly picked the Super Bowl winner over the weekend.

“Patrick Mahomes definitely never fails to make a play,” he said. “Especially in the big moments. I have a feeling that it will show up. “

Evan Pryor was in Georgia with his parents this weekend. He believes Georgia employees are definitely working to build a relationship with his entire family. (Evan Pryor / Instagram)

He shared the main reasons why Georgia will surely be involved in his estimated decision for July.

“You are close to home,” he said. “They are fighting for a national title. I feel comfortable with the staff. I think those are the three main factors that keep Georgia in the game. “

His parents also made the trip. The Bulldog employees are also in contact with them.

“I feel like Trainer (Dell) McGee and Trainer Smart who also build a relationship with them,” said Pryor. “Which is huge. I have a feeling that they really enjoyed it this weekend. “

Pryor noted that he would be looking for the best situation for his whole family.

While it sounds like his decision is getting harder and harder, he knows what matters most. This is a by-product of the aggressive approach to its process. He said he checked these schools over a year ago. He was also in Athens for the Notre Dame game last season.

“It will be more difficult, but not at the same time,” he said. “Because my family members and I will all feel like you know it?”

Pryor described this as certain “dealmaker” criteria.

“It will only be one thing where we come back from visiting home or where we all just know and feel very confident about the decision and feel that we all know what is the best decision for me” , he said. “It will definitely be something we sit down and talk about, but it will always be when we have the same feeling as a family.”

He plans to register in early January 2021. Wait until he fired all five of his officials in the spring before this decision for summer 2020.

According to his player profile at MaxPreps.comAs a junior for Hough, he collected 1,130 rushing yards on 164 carries. These attempts were good for an average of 6.9 yards per carry and 11 points. These sums are increased by a long stretch of 84 meters.

These sums go well with his work as a passport receiver mentioned above. Check out his junior film below.