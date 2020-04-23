Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,180 (April 2, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA offensive lineman Ben Cleveland said about former Bulldogs running back D’Andre Swift in a recent video shared by ESPN.

Georgia football podcast: UGA lineman perfectly sums up D’Andre Swift’s will to win

Beginning of the show: Former Georgia running back D’Andre Swift would rather win than sleep according to UGA offensive lineman Ben Cleveland — who was interviewed as part of a video previewing the NFL draft by ESPN. I’ll share audio of Cleveland discussing Swift on today’s show, and some of Swift in his own words describing his work ethic. I’ll also share why I think it would be a mistake for NFL teams to allow Swift to slip out of the first round.

10-minute mark: I react to five-star defensive end Korey Foreman’s de-commitment from Clemson and discuss how this could impact UGA.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Whether more than one Bulldogs player will be drafted in the first round

Thoughts on Swift

An evaluation of UGA’s other first-round hopefuls — offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson

And a projection for fomer Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including what might happen to former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

End of show: I discuss why the expected high ratings fo the NFL draft could benefit a society that’s arguably been too transfixed by cable news during the coronavirus, and I share the Gator Hater Updater.