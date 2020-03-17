UGA signees Austin Blaske and Nazir Stackhouse are athletes

Austin Blaske and Nazir Stackhouse are in the 300-pound club. They just unquestionably do not act like it.

Blaske and Stackhouse the two signed with Ga in the 2020 recruiting class. Blaske, who also won the class 5A point out wresting championship in Ga, just lately posted on his social media account an capacity to hoop it up a minor little bit on the basketball court docket.

The 3-star offensive lineman from South Effingham took a few ways and thundered household an extraordinary driveway dunk recently on his Twitter account.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Blaske was a extremely late addition to Georgia’s offensive line course in the days main up to the early signing time period in December. Blaske went from a N.C. State motivation to a Georgia offer to a 2020 signee just after a new analysis from initial-yr offensive line mentor Matt Luke.

Check out out what he did obtaining higher than the rim.

300 lbs gettin up there (10 ft) pic.twitter.com/yMrZUMxVcx

— Austin Blaske (@AustinBlaske) March 17, 2020

Even though y’all turn into sofa potatoes I’m bettering myself 🤷🏻‍♂️

— Austin Blaske (@AustinBlaske) March 16, 2020

Blaske’s feat was impressive. Stackhouse had an even much better change competing for his higher college observe staff.

Nazir Stackhouse runs the 100 for Columbia Significant Faculty

Stackhouse was named to the Opening finals past July out in Texas. He was actually the founding member of the 2020 recruiting class way again on the working day the Bulldogs smashed by Auburn to earn the SEC championship back in December of 2017.

The 4-star DL remained a member of the Georgia course for the period of his recruitment. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder also signed with Ga in the course of the early period.

He rated as a 4-star DT and the nation’s No. 27 prospect at his place on the ultimate 247Athletics Composite scores. That slotted him as the nation’s No. 248 overfill recruit for 2020 on that scale.

But no person actually expected to see this out of him in the early phases of keep track of time for Columbia Higher College.

Stackhouse was functioning the 100 meters. And from the appears to be like of it down below, he was looking rather nimble at that.

Oh yeah Stackhouse working 100 and arrived in 2nd location excellent work @TheStackHouse_ pic.twitter.com/Vh0KLpkuOI

— QuettaShug (@QShug) March 13, 2020

Stackhouse even retweeted the clip with a reaction of his individual. That 2nd-area complete is unquestionably an outstanding displaying for a long term DT in the rugged Southeastern Convention.

How else will I be able to hawk down the QB https://t.co/5VZZQDsG7E

— Nazir Stackhouse (@TheStackHouse_) March 17, 2020

Blaske rated as the nation’s No. 41 OT and the No. 527 over-all recruit for 2020. That dunk up previously mentioned and his function on the South Effingham keep track of staff this spring qualifies him as a potent in general athlete, which include three various sporting activities at the varsity degree.

Which is each and every big as extraordinary as a huge ol’ DT ending second in the 100 meters at a superior faculty monitor fulfill.

