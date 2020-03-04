[uganda-jails-filmmaker-carrying-out-documentary-on-opposition-hopeful]



FILE Photograph: Ugandan musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi, also acknowledged as Bobi Wine, comes at a news conference at his dwelling in Kasangati, Kampala, Uganda July 24, 2019. REUTERS/James Akena

March four, 2020

By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA (Reuters) – A Ugandan court despatched an independent filmmaker to jail on Wednesday just after he was accused of singing subversive tracks although making a documentary about a pop star trying to get to unseat the prolonged-serving president, his legal professional reported.

The jailing of Moses Bwayo is component of what governing administration critics get in touch with an escalating clampdown on independent media and the opposition in advance of a presidential election in the east African state early upcoming calendar year.

Bwayo was to start with arrested on Feb. 24 as he filmed a documentary about Bobi Wine, the pop star-turned-legislator who would like to wrest electrical power from 75-year-aged President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled for a lot more than three many years.

Just after a number of times, he was freed on a law enforcement bond and purchased to report back again on Wednesday. When he did, he was taken to court, charged and remanded, his lawyer Caleb Alaka reported.

“I utilized for bail … but the justice of the peace made the decision to give a deaf ear to that and remanded him,” Alaka explained to Reuters.

In accordance to a cost sheet witnessed by Reuters, Bwayo and 8 other people were being accused of assembling unlawfully around a police barracks in the money Kampala and singing tracks “subverting or marketing subversion of the governing administration of Uganda.”

He is due to return to court docket for a bail application on Friday. The 8 other people have been also remanded in jail.

Wine has emerged as a robust challenger to the veteran president, often employing his tunes to criticize the governing administration and woo supporters.

Rattled by Wine’s superior link with youth, authorities have used protection forces to crack down on supporters via arrests furthermore the use of teargas and beatings to disperse rallies.

In 2018, Wine and other opposition lawmakers ended up overwhelmed by safety forces just after attending a political rally and he experienced to find therapy abroad.

Joel Ssenyonyi, a spokesman for Wine, confirmed Bwayo experienced been sent back again to jail, right after pursuing the politician for a documentary on behalf of a foreign media corporation.

There was no rapid term from the courtroom or authorities.

Officials deny focusing on political foes or the media.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Modifying by Andrew Cawthorne)