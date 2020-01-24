Ugandan leader Museveni reveals secret ingredients for his 30 kg weight loss

Uganda’s president, Yoweri Museveni, announced that he lost 30 kg (4 stones) from eating cassava, Irish potatoes and local vegetables.

Speaking to the BBC, the 75-year-old said that he only watched his weight when he saw the doctors.

“I’m always fit, but the doctors pointed out the mistakes and then I decided to say goodbye,” said Museveni.

His comments come in the wake of public opinion, which described him as “tired looking”. In a quick counter-argument, however, he only said that he had deliberately lost some fat.

Photo: Themediantimes

Museveni, who currently weighs 76 kg, wrote on his personal blog last month that he “allowed fat to accumulate in his body because doctors hadn’t clearly explained the mistake of fighting fat now”.

“I eat some cassava because I don’t eat European or Asian food. I eat our food; it’s cassava, some bananas, millet, and our vegetables,” Museveni told BBC Newsday presenter Alan Kasujja.

“I usually eat a little bit of it in the morning. Then no lunch, I only drink water and coffee without sugar because it is very bad – sugar is not good, ”he said.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=knMgt5WkaNQ (/ embed)

Ugandans living in the United Kingdom protest on the street of London after Museveni arrived at the Africa Investment Summit

“Around seven o’clock in the evening, I eat two Irish potatoes because they contain little starch and lots of vegetables to deceive the stomach that I put there, even though it’s really just roughage,” he added.

He currently weighs 76 kg, which is well suited for his height of 170 cm.

Museveni, Uganda’s longest-serving leader, added that he has advised Ugandans several times to avoid western foods for locals that he believes are healthier and also prevent disease.