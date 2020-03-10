Defendants outside the court of Munich. (LeTRa / Faceook)

A political activist from Uganda has been acknowledged as a safe haven in Germany, but the judge said it does not provide guidance for future LGBT + immigrants.

The 41-year-old woman, who has not been identified, has been the victim of violence, threatened and killed at her home in Uganda.

He filed an application for German protection in 2011, but was denied and forced to go to court.

However according to Deutsche Welle, during a trial in the Munich court, the state’s immigration and immigration office acknowledged that they were indeed qualified as refugees, and the case was dismissed.

LGBT + activists have celebrated the outcome, hoping it will be an option for some asylum seekers in LGBT + from Uganda, who are being severely persecuted and persecuted.

However, the judge said it was a “personal case” and would not give an example to those coming to seek LGBT + protection in Uganda in the future.

Sara Schmitter, a psychologist at LeTRa’s men’s counseling center that helps a woman escape, has told reporters she is optimistic.

He added: “While it is not clear that LGBTIQ is being persecuted as a group in Uganda, we still see this decision in the higher courts as a way of mobilizing people to take the right direction. We are very happy for our client.”

The 41-year-old, who no longer wants to be afraid of being fired, said: “I’m happy and I can’t believe it yet.”

LGBT + people in Uganda are facing ongoing violence, including from law enforcement.

Uganda’s Ministry of Defense and Justice Simon Lokodo announced their plans in October 2019 to re-launch the “homosexual” paper, which was introduced several years ago but was not passed into law.

However, the Prophet’s President later denied the possibility of killing people with a sexual problem, and said that the sanctions imposed on the prison system “already constitute anti-sexual behavior”.