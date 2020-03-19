UGA’s romantic relationship with some of its rivals could quickly change

Georgia soccer is the No. 1 matter each individual day on DawgNation Every day — the daily podcast for Ga Bulldogs followers. Catch up on every little thing taking place with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they crack down the hottest Georgia soccer recruiting news and explore mentor Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the leading of the SEC. On episode No. 1,156 (March 19, 2020) of the podcast, Ga fans can listen to a dialogue about how the forthcoming change to UGA’s schedule could effect the way some lovers watch its rivalries.

Beginning of the present: Georgia will participate in two of its greatest rivals at a unique level in the period beginning in 2020. The Auburn game will be moved to October, and the Tennessee series will shift to November. I’ll discuss on today’s demonstrate how that agenda modify could influence the way those people rivalries will be seen in the upcoming. I’ll also talk about an SEC rivalry that may possibly be about to come to be considerably less intensive than it’s been, and a further that appears to be turning up the intensity.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the subjects covered include…

The disappointment connected with the cancelation of UGA’s spring sporting activities

How the soccer application will reply to the altered plan prompted by the coronavirus pandemic

And feelings on SEC commissioner Greg Sankey’s assertion about perhaps conducting some spring practices at some point

30-moment mark: I examine ESPN’s fictitious football match — which slotted UGA as a 3 seed and then had the Bulldogs advancing to the “national championship match,” wherever it “lost” to Ohio Point out.

End of clearly show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.