Ugly fruits and vegetables in supermarkets to help farmers

Coles eases strict restrictions on the appearance of fruits and vegetables to help farmers.

The supermarket giant announced today that it is expanding the criteria for the fresh produce it accepts based on color, shape, size and weight.

“Your mangoes may have left their mark, or your salads may not be that big,” said spokeswoman Martine Alpins.

“The point is to ensure that we can buy as much product as possible from farmers so that prices stay as high as possible.”

At the moment, the changes affect soft fruits and vegetables such as cauliflower, broccoli, peppers and tomatoes, but other products could be added to the list.

About 20 percent of fresh produce grown in Australia never hits the shelves.

Woolworths has confirmed that it is also working with farmers to verify fruit and vegetable appearance specifications.

Woolworths ‘Odd Bunch and Coles’ Imperfect are still in stock.