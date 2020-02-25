[uk-agrees-‘independence’-goal-for-put-up-brexit-eu-talks]

Britain’s Primary Minister Boris Johnson speaks through a news conference at the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels Oct 17, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 25 — Key Minister Boris Johnson and his best ministers currently formally agreed Britain’s objectives and pink lines in post-Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union, his spokesman reported.

Aspects are thanks to be revealed on Thursday, but the main aim is to make sure Britain’s “economic and political independence” soon after the Brexit changeover period finishes on December 31.

EU ministers adopted their possess joint negotiating mandate previously now. The talks will get started in Brussels future Monday, the spokesman explained.

A next spherical of negotiations has also been pencilled in to just take area in London later on in March.

Britain ended almost half a century of EU membership on January 31, but both sides agreed a transition section right until December 31 to allow them to agree a new trade and security connection.

The EU Exit Tactic (XS) cabinet sub-committee chaired by Johnson “has just authorized the UK’s negotiating mandate”, his spokesman stated.

“It was a pretty smooth approach to concur our strategy, which will restore our economic and political independence and is primarily based on other current no cost trade agreements among the EU and like minded sovereign nations.

“We glimpse forward to engaging with the EU constructively adhering to the publication of their mandate.”

The UK’s principal objective in the negotiations “is to ensure we restore our economic and political independence on January 1, 2021,” the spokesman ongoing.

“At the finish of this year we will be leaving the (EU’s) one industry and customs union and getting back again command of our personal regulations and our individual trade.”

Johnson was owing to meet Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in London right now as element of his diplomatic endeavours with EU leaders right before talks commence. — Reuters