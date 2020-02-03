UK and EU clash with 11-month trade to close a deal – Boston Herald

By JILL LAWLESS and RAF CASERT

LONDON (AP) – Great Britain and the European Union met on Monday to conclude a trade agreement, making it clear that each party is willing to walk away without an agreement instead of compromising on important issues.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent a salvo filled with bravado to Brussels three days after Great Britain left the block, the first country to leave the country. In a speech to business leaders and international diplomats in London, Johnson said “we want a free trade agreement” – but not at all costs.

“I see no need to commit ourselves to an agreement with the EU,” he said, urging Britain to “restore full sovereign control” over its borders, rules and economy.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier also emphasized that the 27 remaining EU countries would not agree to a UK trade agreement only to prevent a costly, chaotic “no-deal” at the start of 2021, when an 11-month transition occurred the Brexit period ends.

“We are in favor of free trade, but we will not be naive,” Barnier said. “If the request is to have broad access to a market of 450 million European consumers, no tariffs, no quotas, it is not for nothing or in any form whatsoever.”

In their divorce agreement, Great Britain and the EU agreed to “enter into an ambitious, broad, deep and flexible partnership”, including a free trade agreement and security and other areas agreements. They gave themselves 11 months to do it. A transition period, in which relationships remain essentially unchanged, runs until the end of 2020. The UK will continue to follow EU rules for the remainder of this year, although it will no longer have any influence on EU decision-making.

Then a rock edge appears. But Johnson insisted that the choice for Britain was not “deal of no deal.”

“The question is whether we can negotiate a trade relationship with the EU that is comparable to that of Canada – or more like that of Australia,” Johnson said.

Australia has no free trade agreement with the EU, and Australian-style trade would mean a range of new rates and other barriers between the UK and the EU, its closest neighbor and largest trading partner.

Britain strives for a “Canada-style” free trade agreement with the EU for both goods and services. But it is adamant that it does not agree to follow the entire book of the EU in exchange for unrestricted trade, because it wants to be free to diverge to make other new deals around the world.

The bloc maintains that there cannot be a trade agreement unless Britain agrees on a “level playing field” and does not undermine EU rules, in particular in the areas of environmental protection, workers’ rights and health and safety standards.

Johnson doubled Britain’s hard position in Monday’s speech. He delivered it to the Painted Hall of Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich on the River Thames, a place steeped in British military glory. The huge hall, covered with paintings that glorify the British achievement, is where Admiral Horatio Nelson was able to survive after his death in the Battle of Trafalgar against the navy of France and Spain in 1805.

Even when he handed out a vision of trade that would create new barriers between Britain and the EU, Johnson said the United Kingdom would become a free trade champion in a world where “the protectionists are gaining ground.”

And he tried to dispel the EU fear that a post-Brexit UK will break through workplace and environmental protection to gain a competitive advantage.

“The UK will maintain the highest standards in these areas – better, in many ways, than those of the EU – without the need for a treaty,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s bullish message was aimed at a domestic audience as much as on the bloc, but EU leaders are unlikely to be reassured by what they will see as British intransigence and wishful thinking.

Barnier indicated that a flash point would fish in the conversations. He said the EU would link access to its market for British products directly to the access EU boats get to British waters.

“That fishing agreement will be inextricably linked to the trade agreement,” he said.

Formal trade negotiations will only start next month after they have been approved by the rest of the EU countries.

EU leaders have repeatedly warned that the timetable is tight to close any kind of deal. Free trade agreements usually last for years. The deal between the EU and Canada that the British government cited as a model took seven years to negotiate.

If there is no deal by the end of 2020, and the UK refuses to extend the negotiation period, Britain faces an abrupt, disruptive economic break with the bloc – with rates and other trade barriers immediately imposed between the UK and the EU.

That prospect alerts many companies, especially in sectors such as the automotive industry, which depend on the easy flow of parts across borders.

The devil will be in the details, and the position of Great Britain as set out in a government document is less clear than Johnson’s speech suggested. It said that Britain would negotiate with the EU on “access to waters and fishing opportunities”, and also talked about possible “regulatory and supervisory cooperation” in financial services, an important area for the UK economy.

Barnier said, however, that the EU would not continue to prepare for any deal.

“If we can’t make it before the end of the year, there will be a broad cliff,” he said.

However, Johnson has swept the idea of ​​a “no-deal” Brexit – although that is essentially what Australian-style trading means.

One word was noticeably missing in his broad speech: “Brexit.” Asked if he had banned the term, he said, “It’s not forbidden. It’s just over.”

Jill Rutter from political think tank U.K. in a changing Europe, there was a gap in style and content between the two sides.

“The British Prime Minister has chosen a speech in a historic setting to define red lines, embellished with rhetorical flourishes, while the EU has laid 167 paragraphs of negotiation requests in a functional meeting room in Brussels,” she said.

“We must hope that, behind the Johnson Oratory, British ministers have agreed their own parallel version of the EU text.”

